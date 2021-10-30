INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Fair Association attracted about 500 to their Trunk or Treat held Sunday, October 24. Due to the weather the event was moved inside the 4H building and the doors were opened a bit early.
Before the Trunk or Treat ISU Extension and Outreach held a Pet Costume Parade in the Black pavilion. Judges were Holly Rosauer (Dog Show Superintendent) and Lori Dietzenbach (ISU Extension Program Assistant). Kara Vance (ISU Extension County Program Director) was the emcee. The Pet Costume Parade Winners were:
- Most Creative Costume: Derby Holt as Mary Poppins with her Guinea pig Penelope as a Unicorn.
- Funniest Costume: Kaylee King as a Witch with her dog Penny as a Dragon.
Prizes included a 4H umbrella and stocking cap, a head lamp, and a DQ coupon.