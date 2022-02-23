HAZLETON — A Perry man was killed, and five persons were injured, including a Buchanan County Deputy, following a three-vehicle crash two miles south of Hazleton early Saturday morning, Feb. 19.
At 2:38 a.m. on-duty Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputy Mitchell Franck, 26, of Fairbank, radioed dispatch that he was involved in a three-vehicle crash in the 1400 block of Jackson Avenue (Highway 150) south of Hazleton.
According to the investigation by the Iowa State Patrol, Brian Goedken, 27, of Independence, was driving south in a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado pickup when he crossed the centerline and into the path of a northbound 2008 Pontiac G5, driven by Ronald Landals, 31, of Perry. Goedken collided head-on with Landals’ vehicle before then colliding with Deputy Franck’s 2021 Ford Police Interceptor Utility, which was also northbound behind Landals.
Ronald Landals was pronounced dead at the scene. His passenger, Erin Bernardino, 28, of Des Moines, was air-lifted to University Hospitals in Iowa City with serious injuries. Goedken and his passenger, Meadow Lynn, 21, of Independence, were transported to St. Lukes Hospital in Cedar Rapids, with non-life-threatening injuries. Deputy Franck was transported to Buchanan County Health Center at Independence, for treatment of minor injuries.
The accident remains under investigation by the Iowa State Patrol. Also assisting the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office at the scene were Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, Independence Police Department, Oelwein Police Department, Hazleton Fire Department, Independence Fire Department, AMR Ambulance and Oelwein MercyOne Ambulance.