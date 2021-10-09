Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Fed in the Field event

Independence FFA members Ty Fangman, Annie Johnson, Avery Hanaway, and Sydney Graham with local farmers Lee Cherry and Lynnsey Wathen at a previous Fed in the Field event.

 Courtesy Photo

INDEPENDENCE – The Independence FFA Chapter will be providing meals for local farmers on Saturday, October 16. The chapter will prepare the meals that morning, then deliver them between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Last year, the chapter made and delivered 250 meals for local farmers and ag businesses in the county.

Sydney Graham, co-chair of the committee, says “Fed in the Field allows us to show appreciation to our farmers, and allows the community to get involved.”

The community can nominate farmers to receive these meals. To nominate these farmers, email Annie Johnson at ajohnson_23@indkeek12.org or Michael Haden at mhaden@indeek12.org

