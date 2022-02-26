JESUP — The Jesup School Board has named Chad Kohagen, a former Oelwein High School administrator and current Lake Mills superintendent, as its next superintendent, officially beginning July 1.
The board, working with the search firm Grundmeyer Leader Services, conducted screenings on Feb. 14 and interviewed finalists on Monday, Feb. 21.
Kohagen, a Denver native, is the current superintendent of the Lake Mills School District, where he has worked with other area district leaders to create a therapeutic classroom consortium and a regional academy. He also developed a district-wide formative assessment plan for all teachers, implemented grade- and department-level professional learning communities, and created school improvement plans “to improve and enhance overall instruction,” according to the search firm.
In addition to serving as superintendent for Lake Mills CSD, Kohagen fulfilled the roles of special education director, human resources director, and curriculum coordinator. Additionally, he brings experience as a high school principal, alternative school principal, associate principal, and physical education instructor. He has also coached basketball, football, track and wrestling.
Kohagen worked for the Oelwein School District from 1999-2015. He taught K-8 physical education and coached for seven years, until June 2006, when he moved into the activities director and high school associate principal role for a year before serving eight years as high school principal, from 2007-2015.
He holds two master’s degrees from Emporia State University in Emporia, Kansas – one in educational administration and one in physical education, health, and leisure activities. He also has a superintendent endorsement from University of Northern Iowa, according to his Lake Mills staff profile. He received a bachelor’s degree in physical education, health, and coaching from Upper Iowa University.
Kohagen has been married to his college sweetheart and a teacher, Casey Angle of Oelwein, for the last 25 years. They have five children.