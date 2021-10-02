INDEPENDENCE – The Fraternal Order of Eagles of Independence will be hosting a cookout fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 9, at Walmart.
They will be serving hamburgers with chips ($3), hot dogs with chips ($2), beverages ($1), root beer floats ($2), and brownies or cookies ($.50).
There will be tables available to enjoy your meal with family and friends.
This has been a little different year to fundraise. All of the money brought in will be given right back to those in need right here in the area.