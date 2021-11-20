Friends of the Family, a non-profit organization whose vision is “everyone has a home” and who understands housing is the solution to homelessness, announced Wednesday that it has been selected to receive a $2.5 million grant from the Bezos Day 1 Families Fund — the largest grant in Friends of the Family’s history.
Launched in 2018 by Amazon founder and executive chair Jeff Bezos, the Day 1 Families Fund issues annual leadership awards to organizations and civic groups doing compassionate, needle-moving work to provide shelter and hunger support to address the immediate needs of young families.
“This grant will have an incredible impact on helping us reach our 10-year vision of ending homelessness in our community,” said Ben Brustkern, Executive Director of Friends of the Family. “To have the opportunity to bring our vision to life through this support from the Day 1 Families Fund is an emotional rush of energy and confidence that goes beyond anything we could imagine.”
This one-time grant will allow Friends of the Family to provide more opportunities for rapid rehousing and permanent housing for families experiencing homelessness. The funds will also allow the organization to expand outreach services in the communities they serve to ensure that everyone is connected to opportunities for housing.
Friends of the Family was selected as a Day 1 Families Fund grant recipient by an independent advisory board comprised of homelessness experts with experience in policy, advocacy, racial equity, child welfare and housing and service delivery, as well as firsthand experience in homelessness.
This year, the Day 1 Families Fund issued a total of $96.2 million in grants to 32 organizations across the country. The 2021 Day 1 Families Fund grant recipients are: ACLAMO; Adopt-A-Family of the Palm Beaches; Alabama Rural Coalition for the Homeless, Inc.; All Chicago Making Homelessness History; AACI (Asian Americans for Community Involvement); Building Changes and Africatown International; Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Santa Rosa; Colorado Coalition for the Homeless; Covenant House Alaska; Destination: Home; Doorways; Family Life Center; Family Service League; Friends of the Family; Homeless Action Network of Detroit; Homeward; LifeMoves; Lubbock Open Door; Mesilla Valley Community of Hope; Mid-Maine Homeless Shelter & Services; Mississippi United to End Homelessness; Newcap, Inc.; Orange County Asian and Pacific Islander Community Alliance (OCAPICA); Portland Homeless Family Solutions; Project Community Connections, Inc.; Rural Alaska Community Action Program (RurAL CAP); Sacramento Steps Forward; SHELTER, Inc.; Texas Homeless Network; The Link; Tri-County Community Action Agency, Inc.; and Union Station Homeless Services.
The Bezos Day One Fund made a $2 billion commitment to focus on making meaningful and lasting impacts in two areas: funding existing non-profits that help families experiencing homelessness, and creating a network of new, non-profit tier-one preschools in low-income communities.
The Day 1 Families Fund issues annual leadership awards to organizations and civic groups doing compassionate, needle-moving work to provide shelter and hunger support to address the immediate needs of young families. Since 2018, the Day 1 Families Fund has issued 130 grants totaling more than $398 million to organizations around the country working to combat homelessness and help families gain housing support and stability.
The vision statement comes from the inspiring Mary’s Place in Seattle: no child sleeps outside. For more information, visit www.BezosDayOneFund.org/Day1FamiliesFund.
About Friends of the Family
Friends of the Family is a 501©(3) organization that serves 27 counties in Iowa. Our mission: To provide safe shelter, confidential services, and housing assistance to individuals in crisis due to homelessness, domestic violence, sexual assault, and human trafficking. Our vision: Everyone has a home. For interviews, please call Ben Brustkern, Executive Director, at 319-576-2241 or email ben@fofia.org.