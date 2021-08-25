DES MOINES – Carson Frye of Independence was awarded the $2,500 Cattlemen’s Beef Quarters Scholarship by the Iowa Foundation for Agricultural Advancement (IFAA) during the Iowa State Fair sale of champions on Saturday August 21, 2021.
Carson is the son of Scott and Shalon Frye. A student at Kirkwood Community College in Cedar Rapids, Carson is majoring in ag business and ag production with a beef certification.
The IFAA established the Winner’s Circle Scholarship Program in 1990 to provide incentives for college-bound youth seeking post-secondary education in an area of agriculture. More than $184,350 were awarded in scholarships to 98 youth this year by IFAA.
IFAA is a non-profit organization founded in 1988. It is comprised of agricultural enthusiasts dedicated to encouraging 4-H and FFA livestock, poultry, and agriculture project members to pursue ag-related careers. IFAA founders recognized that Iowa’s young people are the future of agriculture in Iowa, and that an important way to support and retain Iowa’s future ag leaders is to provide financial support to those young people interested in ag careers.
IFAA’s primary programs are the sale of champions, which is done in conjunction with the annual Iowa State Fair, and the Winner’s Circle Scholarship and Awards program. More than $9,643,725 has been generated since 1988 for 2,466 Winner’s Circle Scholarships, 1,703 Performance and Carcass Awards, and 456 sale of champions livestock exhibitors.
For more information about IFAA and its role in supporting the Iowa State Fair sale of champions and the Winner’s Circle Scholarship Program, contact Kayla Mensing at admin@ifaa.org.