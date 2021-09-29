INDEPENDENCE – On July 27, the Independence Garden Club met at Teachers Park overlooking the Old Mill and Wapsipinicon River. Joe Olsen presented a short program on the Historic Highway 20 Grants. The Master Gardeners and the Independence Garden Club each applied for grants and were selected to receive them. They put the money together to purchase large steel planters and plants. All citizens can enjoy these beautiful planters along the Historic Highway 20 Route and in Teachers Park.
Cindy Walton opened the business meeting with members reciting the Conservation Pledge. Members answered roll call with their favorite yellow flower. The secretary report was handed out and approve with no corrections. The treasurer repot was given and filed. Brenda Fuller from the extension office will let the treasurer know when the $100 for 4-H trophies is due.
Pennies for Pines was collected. Pennies for Pines is a partnership between the National Garden Clubs and the USDA Forest Service. The goal is to sustain our national and urban forests through reforestation and forest education programs. At each meeting, we collect small change. When we reach $68, we send it to a Penny Pine plantation as part of the costs of replanting replacement trees indigenous to a particular damaged area. Whether by fire or other natural catastrophe, pine trees and other trees are replaced.
Cindy Walton provided the July floral for Lexington Estate, using daylilies in the arrangement.
Joellen gave the conservation and ecology report. The Invasive Jumping Worm has reached Buchanan County. These worms are 3-7 inches in length and dark brown to gray in color. They have a milky white or gray band around their body. The jumping worms are surface dwellers and consume leaf litter and organic matter at the surface at a much faster rate than earthworms. Once they are established, they can push out the earthworms and degrade the ecosystems by stripping the soil surface of protective organic matter. We are asked to let Iowa State University know if we spot them.
Joellen also reported the decline in song birds, possibly due to a virus. It is recommended to refrain from filling bird baths and feeders as this could spread whatever is causing the decline.
There was discussion on a floral design show for next year, but no definite plans at this time. Cindy’s tips and tricks included fall maintenance of hostas and peonies. Cut back and remove foliage to deter grubs. Peonies can be planted in late August or early September. Be sure to not over water them.
The meeting was adjourned, and members took a walk along the river to see the planters and the bench donated by the garden club.