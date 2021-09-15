BUCHANAN COUNTY – 4-H in the past year has helped me discover things I thought I would never be interested in, and make a ton of new friends along the way. My family and friends have learned a ton of things from the program, and I would highly recommend it to another family that might be interested in 4-H.
4-H has helped me improve on many things, such as my presentation skills and social skills in front of large crowds. As well as getting me more involved in my community, and what things I can do to help things improve for the better. Monthly meetings are the start of how fun 4-H can be for kids. You get to show off your creativity and leadership skills, and share them with the group.
4-H provides young people with experiences that can affect their life and future. All youth have to do is get involved. 4-H changes lives for the better of their county and community.