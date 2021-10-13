INDEPENDENCE – Members of Girl Scout Troop 3060 and Troop 2889 donated first aid kits to two local organizations on Friday in Independence. The donations were part of the girls’ journey to earn their first aid badge.
Junior Troop 3060 is made up of girls in grades 3 and 4, under the co-leadership of Jeanna Adams and Kris Schlesser. Brownie Troop 2889 consists of second graders. Co-leaders are Jeanna Adams and Mari Smith. Between the two groups, there are about 15 girls.
Their first stop to donate first aid kits was the Independence Area Food Pantry – either for the staff’s use or to give to a client in need. The pantry’s director, January Rowland, talked to the girls about their mission of community building through service to the food insecure in Buchanan County.
“We help people who need food and personal care items if they need to budget money to other things,” Rowland told the girls.
The next stop for the girls was B&D Services. B&D encourages and supports individuals with disabilities and the elderly so they may live at home, or in the environment of their choice. The first aid kits donated to B&D will be placed in the organization’s two vans.