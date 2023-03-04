INDEPENDENCE – Immanuel Lutheran Church, 512 5th Street NE, is hosting the Grand View University Choir on Friday, March 10.
The choir will start their Spring Tour in Independence before performing throughout Iowa, Illinois, Kentucky, Tennessee, Alabama, Texas and Kansas. The Grand View Choir tours extensively throughout the United States as well as regularly in Europe. Wherever they sing, they have been praised for their excellence in musicality, blend, programming, and attention to detail.
“The tour program, Wondrous Love, presents a timely message we all need to hear again and again,” said Director Dr. Kathryn Pohlmann Duffy. ”The promise that love still abides, embracing and emboldening us to reach out to one another, is carried through masterful works from the sacred choral tradition. Thoughtful texts are brought to life through the beautiful music of Dan Forrest, James Fritschel, Alice Parker, Elaine Hagenberg, René Clausen, Marques Garrett, Felix Mendelssohn, Eric Nelson, Philip Stopford, and others.”
In addition to the Grand View Choir, Divisi from the Jr/Sr High School will also be singing a few pieces on the concert. Independence alums Ryan DeBoer, Emma Hansen, and Elizabeth Moore are choir members.
The concert begins at 7 p.m. Admission is free, but a free-will offering will be accepted to help the choir with its tour expenses.