INDEPENDENCE – Growing up in Rowley will give new Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputy Ryan Gudenkauf an advantage as he starts his new position.
Before entering law enforcement, Deputy Gudenkauf owned and operated a tree and stump removal service, but also earned degrees in police science and criminology. His inspiration for the career change was his father, Independence Patrol Officer Mark Gudenkauf.
“I always enjoyed the atmosphere [of law enforcement],” said Deputy Gudenkauf. “I’ve always desired to have a career where I could help others. I want to have the ability to make a positive impact while continuing to have positive community relations.”
Although Buchanan County is his home, he wanted to work for the sheriff’s department because he feels, “It’s a great department with experienced staff.”
Deputy Gudenkauf has been married to his wife Estelle for seven years. They have four children. The family also has a golden retriever.
“My family and I enjoy anything outdoors,” he shared.
“I want to thank the community for the years of support in growing our business,” he said. “I look forward to continuing a good working relationship with the people of Buchanan County.”