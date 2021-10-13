OELWEIN – For two weekends in August, Northeast Iowa Dance Academy (NIDA) brought in guest choreographers to design pieces for the upcoming competition season.
Katherine Cheng
Katherine “Kat” Cheng arrived on August 8 to begin choreography for the NIDA competition team. She choreographed five solo pieces as well as group numbers, including routines in contemporary, lyrical, and sassy jazz, before leaving on August 11.
The NIDA dancers appreciated the skilled training Kat provided, and the opportunity to rehearse the new routines under her guidance. The dancers will continue to clean and perfect their routines under the guidance of Anna Kerns on Sundays throughout the year.
Kat has been dancing for more than 20 years. She is based out of Los Angeles, and has toured international with such artists as Mariah Carey, Sabrina Carpenter, Pearl, and in the MAC Industry Tour. She has also appeared on television in Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special, on the Tonight Show performing with Doja Cat and Bebe Rexha, in Disney Fairytale Weddings, and in commercials for Shein. Kat has had the honor to work with many esteemed choreographers over the years.
Trey Barber
Arriving on August 15, Trey Barber, set the routines for two hip hop pieces and a solo routine. The teen small group and senior large group dancers benefited from his knowledge and training during his visit to NIDA which ended on August 17.
The time Trey shared teaching and rehearsing with the NIDA students and staff helped to prepare them for their competitions in February and March, improving their technical abilities and artistry.
Trey has been teaching and choreographing for the last 12 years across the country. From his Champlin, Minnesota, base, his classes offer a creative approach to hip hop, making his classes fun and exciting for everyone. His choreography has been featured on HBO Family, ABC’s The View, and on the Oxygen Network, to name a few. Trey has also worked with Radio Disney Artists, LMNT, and DreamStreet.
Competition
The goal of competitions is to help dancers improve their skills, broaden their knowledge, and learn from the judges and other dancers. It is not only about scoring well but having the opportunity to observe different techniques and be inspired by the artistry of others. After back-to-back weekends of working with such talented choreographers, the NIDA students have a promising foundation for the competition season ahead.