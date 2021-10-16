BUCHANAN COUNTY – A number of Halloween and trick or treating events are scheduled throughout the area in the coming days. Check out what’s planned for your community from the list below.
Motorists – please be aware of children being out and about in our towns and neighborhoods during this time. Let’s all have a safe Halloween!
INDEPENDENCE
Citywide
Sunday, October 31 – trick or treating, 5:30 to 7 p.m.
Heartland Acres
Sunday, October 24 – 12 to 4 p.m. Games, treats, and photo stations. Children get in for free with a paying adult. Adult admission is $5.
Trick or Treat for Canned Goods
Sunday, October 24 – 2 to 3:30 p.m. Place canned goods for the Independence Area Food Pantry in a bag by 2 p.m. on your door step for area church youth to pick up. Please use the orange sheet found in the Shopper’s Reminder to help spot your donation.
Falcon Civic Center
Friday, October 29 – Boo Bash, 5 to 7 p.m. Wear a costume. Games and crafts, monster drawing, and prizes.
Buchanan County 4-H
Sunday, October 24 – Halloween pet costume contest and parade, 2 to 3 p.m., Black Pavilion at the fairgrounds. Rules and registration information at https://www.extension.iastate.edu/buchanan/.
Buchanan County Fair Association
Sunday, October 24 – second annual Trunk or Treat, 3 to 4:30 p.m. at the fairgrounds. If you are interested in hosting a “trunk” to hand out treats, please contact the fair board at manager@buchanancountyfair.org, or contact any board member.
Care Facilities
ABCM: No public activities.
Lexington Estate: Friday, October 29 – family visitations outside with residents.
Prairie Hills: Sunday, October 31 – drive-thru hot dog supper for the community, 5 to 7 p.m. Everyone is welcome! Wear a costume. Trick-or-treaters encouraged to come by for supper and walk around the windows to show off their costumes to the residents.
AURORA
Sunday, October 31 – city-wide trick or treating, 5 to 7 p.m.
BRANDON
Sunday, October 31 – Brandon Area Community Center Halloween party, 1 to 3 p.m., with games, crafts, food, door prizes, and costume contests. City-wide trick or treating, 6 to 8 p.m.
FAIRBANK
Sunday, October 31 – city-wide trick or treating, 5 to 7 p.m.
FONTANA PARK
Saturday, October 30 – Trick or Treat with the Animals, 9 to 10:30 a.m. Pre-registration requested. Pumpkin Plunge and Paddle, 1 to 3 p.m.
HAZLETON
TBD. City council to decide at next meeting.
JESUP
Sunday, October 31 – city-wide trick or treating, 6 to 8 p.m.
LAMONT
Sunday, October 31 – trunk or treat starting at 4:30 p.m. in Lamont City Park. Sponsored by the Lamont Community Club.
QUASQUETON
Sunday, October 31 – city-wide trick or treating, 5 to 7 p.m. Mayor Staton tasks residents to turn on an exterior light to let visitors know they are welcome to trick or treat. If you do not want visitors, leave your light off.
ROWLEY
Sunday, October 31 – city-wide trick or treating, dusk to 8:30 p.m.
STANLEY
No special hours.
WINTHROP
Sunday, October 31 – third annual Trunk or Treat, 2 to 4 p.m., at Winthrop City Park.