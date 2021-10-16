HAZLETON – Give your Halloween celebrations a whole different look, and get more out of your costume than an hour of trick or treating. Dress your tricksters up early and head out to Fontana Park on Saturday, October 30, for a day that is it less about candy and more about fun!
Trick or Treat With the Animals
Trick or Treat with the Animals is back by popular demand! At 9 a.m., help carve some creative pumpkins and then fill them with tasty and nutritious treats for Fontana Park’s resident raccoons, foxes, bison, ducks, coyote, bobcat, and rabbits in the wildlife display. When all pumpkins are created, we will make our way through the animal exhibit to place pumpkins in each animal’s enclosure for treats that are a trick to get into. Watching as each animal figures out the best way to get inside is the highlight.
Please dress to be outside for one and a half to two hours during the creation of the treats and the delivery to each animal’s enclosure.
This is a popular program, and pre-registration is required to ensure adequate materials. Get preregistered early. With large participation numbers, we may create extra pumpkins and reserve some pumpkin treats for future feedings. Register at www.buchanancountyparks.com under the “Public Events” tab.
Pumpkin Plunge and Paddle
After a morning of treating our critters, enjoy a picnic or a nature walk on your own and then join us for the Pumpkin Plunge anytime between the hours of 1 and 3 p.m. Bring small (less than eight-inch in diameter or even better, mini pumpkins) to slingshot them into Fontana Lake. Larger pumpkins don’t fling as far, so keep it smaller. We will have a limited number of pumpkins available for use for those who may forget their pumpkins.
Floating targets will be in place for you to compete against your family for bragging rights of best pumpkin plunger! Hit the special target for one of our prizes. The slingshot is heavy duty, and smaller kids will need help from an adult. Be ready to take photos or videos as this can be very entertaining.
After flinging, you will get to paddle out to retrieve your pumpkin. All pumpkins – whole or in pieces – must be retrieved from the lake. Participants are welcome to bring those retrieved pumpkins back and try again.
As we have just one slingshot, we will also have tables set up and materials available for decorating pumpkins while you wait – flinging a face can only add to the fun.
Pre-registration is requested, but not required, for the afternoon Pumpkin Plunge.
If you have any questions about either of these Halloween activities, feel free to call 319-636-2617 or email mmaas@co.buchanan.ia.us.