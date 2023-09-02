INDEPENDENCE – US Representative Ashley Hinson held a Town Hall on August 23 at the Independence Public Library.
This was her 10th Town Hall in 2023 and her 30th since taking office. About 20 constituents attended to hear her give an update on her work in Congress and answer questions.
“I believe rural communities should get the attention they deserve,” she said.
She spoke about cutting through Washington’s ‘red tape’ and seeking more financial responsibility.
“Both sides are responsible {for the current financial situation],” she said, “but the last two years have gotten worse. … It’s your money, not the governments. I’m laser-focused on bring down costs.”
One example Rep. Hinson shared was the General Accounting Office determined only 25% of government office space was being utilized. During the Covid pandemic people started working from home and not in a central office. She was concerned about her constituent casework with the IRS and Social Security office was not being completed on a timely manner. She said she was calling for legislation to have the government workforce return to their offices.
Another topic was holding China accountable in the areas of the economy, national security, specifically the stealing of intellectual property (e.g. corn seed), buying American soil, and pollution.
“This is not a Democrat or Republican issue,” she said. “It is an American issue.”
Rep. Hinson took most of her time answering questions from the audience. People shared their concerns about CO2 pipelines, crop insurance, military spending in Ukraine, the impact of the withdrawal from Afghanistan, climate change, carbon taxing, and politics.
Rep. Hinson deftly addressed everything presented. As for specific political questions she said she would work to get a Republican in the White House, but she did not endorse a candidate. To a concern that some Republican officials were not following the party platform, she said she agrees with most of the platform, but she has to represent all of the constituents in District 1.
“We don’t want to be in lockstep,” she said. “else we would be like China.”
Independence was Rep. Hinson’s third stop of the day. Earlier she visited Meyer Pharmacy in Waverly and a National Pork Producers Council meeting in Manchester.