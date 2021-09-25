Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

2021 IHS homecoming court

Independence High School’s homecoming court for 2021 includes (back row, from left) seniors Lauren Troutman, Keegan Schmitt, Elle Greiner, Marcus Beatty, Natalee Anderson, Teegan McEnany, and Alyssa Larson (absent is Isaiah Weber). Underclassmen on the homecoming court (in front, from left) are juniors Chase Straw and Emily Erdelt, sophomores Chase Kiler and Maddy Broughton, and freshmen Addison Lange and AJ Kitner. The court was announced at an assembly on Thursday afternoon at the school.

 By Traci Kullmer/County Editor

INDEPENDENCE – Homecoming 2021 activities commence on Sunday in Independence. A number of activities are scheduled throughout the week, leading up to a showdown on Friday, October 1, when the Mustangs plan to “Bulldoze the Bulldogs” in the football game at Lyle Leinbaugh Field. The week culminates with the homecoming dance on Saturday.

On Thursday, September 23, the homecoming court was announced at an assembly at the junior/senior high. The underclassmen on the court are freshmen Addison Lange and AJ Kitner, sophomores Maddy Broughton and Chase Kiler, and juniors Emily Erdelt and Carter Straw.

There are eight seniors chosen for the court. Vying for king are Isaiah Weber, Keegan Schmitt, Marcus Beatty, and Teegan McEnany. Candidates for queen are Natalee Anderson, Elle Greiner, Alyssa Larson, and Lauren Troutman.

The members were chosen through student voting. The king and queen will be chosen from among the four senior girls and four senior boys, and voted on by the student body prior to coronation on Wednesday.

SCHEDULED ACTIVITIES

Sunday, Sept. 26

- Decorate downtown windows

Monday, Sept. 27 – “Character Day”

- 7:15 a.m., grades 9-12 student breakfast at Mustang Way parking Lot (pizza and donuts)

- 6 p.m., volleyball at home

Tuesday, Sept. 28 –

“Toga/Decade Day”

- 5, 6, and 7:30 p.m., volleyball at home

Wednesday, Sept. 29 – “Neon Day”

- 6:30 p.m., parade

- 7 p.m., powderpuff game

- 8 p.m., community pep rally (royalty walk and coronation)

Thursday, Sept. 30 –

“Farmer/America Day”

- Bring nonperishable food item and wear your hat all day

- 4:15 p.m., cross country meet at Western Dubuque

Friday, Oct. 1 – “Spirit Day”

- Pre-game tailgate at Mustang Way parking lot

- 5 and 7:30 p.m., football vs Hampton-Dumont-CAL

Saturday, Oct. 2 – “Dance Day!”

- 8 to 11 p.m., homecoming dance at the junior/senior high school

Homecoming dance tickets on sale for $5 before/after school and during lunch Monday through Thursday, and before school and during lunch on Friday. No tickets will be sold at the door.

Tags

Trending Food Videos