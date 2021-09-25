INDEPENDENCE – Homecoming 2021 activities commence on Sunday in Independence. A number of activities are scheduled throughout the week, leading up to a showdown on Friday, October 1, when the Mustangs plan to “Bulldoze the Bulldogs” in the football game at Lyle Leinbaugh Field. The week culminates with the homecoming dance on Saturday.
On Thursday, September 23, the homecoming court was announced at an assembly at the junior/senior high. The underclassmen on the court are freshmen Addison Lange and AJ Kitner, sophomores Maddy Broughton and Chase Kiler, and juniors Emily Erdelt and Carter Straw.
There are eight seniors chosen for the court. Vying for king are Isaiah Weber, Keegan Schmitt, Marcus Beatty, and Teegan McEnany. Candidates for queen are Natalee Anderson, Elle Greiner, Alyssa Larson, and Lauren Troutman.
The members were chosen through student voting. The king and queen will be chosen from among the four senior girls and four senior boys, and voted on by the student body prior to coronation on Wednesday.
SCHEDULED ACTIVITIES
Sunday, Sept. 26
- Decorate downtown windows
Monday, Sept. 27 – “Character Day”
- 7:15 a.m., grades 9-12 student breakfast at Mustang Way parking Lot (pizza and donuts)
- 6 p.m., volleyball at home
Tuesday, Sept. 28 –
“Toga/Decade Day”
- 5, 6, and 7:30 p.m., volleyball at home
Wednesday, Sept. 29 – “Neon Day”
- 6:30 p.m., parade
- 7 p.m., powderpuff game
- 8 p.m., community pep rally (royalty walk and coronation)
Thursday, Sept. 30 –
“Farmer/America Day”
- Bring nonperishable food item and wear your hat all day
- 4:15 p.m., cross country meet at Western Dubuque
Friday, Oct. 1 – “Spirit Day”
- Pre-game tailgate at Mustang Way parking lot
- 5 and 7:30 p.m., football vs Hampton-Dumont-CAL
Saturday, Oct. 2 – “Dance Day!”
- 8 to 11 p.m., homecoming dance at the junior/senior high school
Homecoming dance tickets on sale for $5 before/after school and during lunch Monday through Thursday, and before school and during lunch on Friday. No tickets will be sold at the door.