INDEPENDENCE – St. James’ Episcopal Church is holding Hot Dog Fridays, a free community meal, on Fridays from 12 to 1 p.m. in the parish hall, located at 202 2nd Avenue NE. All are welcome for sharing of food and fellowship. COVID-19 precautions are in place.
Please wear a mask except when eating. Respect distancing among each other of at least three feet. Do not attend if you are showing respiratory or COVID symptoms of fever, fatigue, runny nose, sore throat, or headache, or have been in recent contact with a person with COVID.