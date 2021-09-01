Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

INDEPENDENCE – Due to health concerns in the community, St. James’ Episcopal Church, 202 2nd Avenue NE, is cancelling its weekly free community meal, Hot Dog Fridays.

