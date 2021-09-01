INDEPENDENCE – Due to health concerns in the community, St. James’ Episcopal Church, 202 2nd Avenue NE, is cancelling its weekly free community meal, Hot Dog Fridays.
Hot Dog Fridays cancelled
Traci Kullmer
