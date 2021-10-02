It is easy to get overwhelmed with the uninvited impact that COIVD-19 has had on our personal and work lives. So much change which has led to higher anxiety, insomnia, irritability, and just not feeling yourself. What can you do?
It is important to talk about it! Abbe Center and Hillcrest Family Services have collaborated with the East Central Mental Health and Disability Services Region to offer FREE Mental Health Wellness Coaching sessions to anyone living in the following counties: Bremer, Benton, Buchanan, Dubuque, Delaware, Iowa, Johnson, Jones, and Linn.
To schedule an appointment, simply call:
- Abbe Center for Community Mental Health – 319-398-3562
- Hillcrest Family Services – 563-207-5494