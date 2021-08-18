The Iowa Association for Energy Efficiency (IAEE) is currently accepting applications for a 2021 scholarship. To help ensure the continued success and development of future energy efficiency professionals in Iowa, a $1,000 scholarship may be awarded annually. All eligible applicants are encouraged to apply by September 30, 2021. Scholarship(s) awards will be announced in November at the IAEE Iowa Energy Summit. Payment will be sent to the school by December 2021.
To be eligible for this scholarship, you must:
- Have a high school diploma or GED
- Be currently enrolled at an accredited post-secondary institution in Iowa, with at least one full semester completed and one full semester remaining
- Be pursuing a degree which supports the mission of IAEE
- Have a GPA of 2.5 or higher
- Be committed to pursuing a career in the energy efficiency industry
Please note that individuals pursuing a graduate degree are not eligible.
Learn More and Apply
Visit the IAEE website, http://www.iowaenergy.org/scholarship.
About the IAEE
The mission of the IAEE is to champion the efficient use of energy, for the benefit of all Iowans, by serving members through education and collaboration. It is comprised of roughly 200 professionals and organizations from diverse sectors across Iowa, including architecture, engineering, construction, utilities, universities, and community and state organizations. IAEE’s signature annual event is the Iowa Energy Summit, now in its 34th year.
For more information, visit IAEE’s website at iowaenergy.org or contact Administrator Christie Steinbock at csteinbock@iowaenergy.org.