August Meeting
INDEPENDENCE – On August 16, 2021, a regular meeting of the Independence Community School District (ICSD) board of education was called to order at 6 p.m. by President Eric Smith at the administration office, 1207 1st St W. Present were board members Eric Smith, Kim Hansen, Jennifer Sornson, Gina Trimble, and Brad Bleichner. Also attending were Superintendent Russell Reiter, Board Secretary Laura Morine, administrators, and directors.
The Pledge of Allegiance was recited.
The agenda was approved, with the removal of the minutes and board policies from consent items, 5-0.
The board approved consent items C-F (resignations, transfers/reassignments, new hires, and financial reports), 5-0.
Resignations
- Aislinn Smith, East Elementary, 7.0-hour special ed para
- Rylie Tegler, West Elementary 6.5-hour special ed para
Transfers/Reassignments
- Susan Gonterman, junior/senior high 6.75-hour special ed para to West Elementary 6.75-hour special ed para
New Hires
- Kaitlin Armstrong, junior/senior high 7.0-hour special ed para
- Trisha Baez, junior/senior high 7.0-hour special ed para
- Jenna Cooksley, junior/senior high Capturing Kids’ Hearts initiative leader
- Lorie Hoffmann, junior/senior high 7.5-hour kitchen manager/assistant to Director of Food Service
- Amanda Potts, East Elementary 7.0-hour special ed para
On a 5-0 vote, the board amended the July 19 and August 2 minutes as follows:
- July 19 – under old business, change the word from delays to challenges. Under new business, add motion carried 5-0 to Item G (high school band and choir charter bus contract for December 2021 to Florida). Under work session, add the board directed that an update from the Junior/Senior High School Grading Coalition be added as old business to regular board meetings for the upcoming year while the grading coalition completes their work.
- August 2 – Under new business, Item B, revised 2021-2022 school calendar. December 23 will be an early dismissal day rather than a no school day.
In clarification on the Calendar Option C, a work day prior to school starting was removed from the calendar. Carried 5-0.
The board discussed the revised policies, offering changes to those revisions. The revised policy list will be brought to the board at the September regular meeting for the customary second reading. Motion carried, 5-0.
Comments
Supt. Reiter reported that August 26 was still scheduled to be the start date for school. There was a lot of work to be done to get the classrooms ready. The district will continue with mitigation efforts such as spraying weight rooms and buses down regularly, hand sanitizing stations, provide masks for those who want them, and possibly purchase ultraviolet-C lights to disinfect areas.
Reports
Junior/Senior High Principal John Howard reported that Board Policy 503.4 – Good Conduct Policy will now be referred to as 503.4 – Activity Standards Policy. This addresses confusion among similarly named board policies.
Director of School Improvement Erin Burmeister reminded everyone that Title I funding is based on Free and Reduced applications, so it’s important for parents to fill out the paperwork even though breakfast and lunch meals are currently at no cost to all students.
Old Business
The West Elementary project was progressing nicely as they finished up the fire alarms, electrical work, sound system, and paint touch-ups. The office area in East Elementary still needed essential work as well as the nurse’s office and lounge. The Library and cafeteria needed extensive cleaning.
Regarding the Junior/Senior High School Grading Coalition, Burmeister and Howard reported that a newspaper article will be published the end of August. A talking-point sheet for meetings has been compiled. PowerSchool has been updated with the standards for grading. A parent letter is going out for all seventh grade parents and to parents where standard-based grading is being piloted in the junior/senior high. Information for the district website is in progress as well as some Facebook posts. The team will meet again on August 24.
New Business
- Contract with Independence Community Schools and the MTMD Driving School L.L.C. through June 30, 2024 – motion carried, 5-0.
- Transportation Mask Policy – Masks will not be mandated on the buses, but anyone may wear them. State law says this can’t be mandated. The CDC guidance is a federal order, not a law. Motion carried, 5-0.
Closed Session
On a 5-0 roll call vote, the board went into closed session as provided in Section 21.5(1)(i) of the Iowa Code; To evaluate the professional competency of an individual whose appointment, hiring, performance or discharge is being considered when necessary to prevent needless and irreparable injury to that individual’s reputation and that individual requests a closed session. The closed session started at 7:11 pm.
The board moved out of closed session at 8:02 p.m. No official action was taken. Meeting adjourned at 8:03 p.m.
September Meeting
A regular meeting of the ICSD board of education was called to order at 6 p.m. in the administration office. In attendance were board members Eric Smith, Kim Hansen, Jennifer Sornson, Gina Trimble, and Brad Bleichner, as well as Supt. Reiter, Board Secretary Morine, administrators, directors, and a visitor.
The Pledge of Allegiance was recited.
The agenda was approved, 5-0. Consent items 3A (August minutes), C (resignations), D (transfers/reassignments), E (new hires), and F (financial reports) were approved, 5-0.
Resignations
- Nicole Beatty, junior/senior high 7.0-hour special ed para
- Marge Hall, bus garage, 6.5-hour van driver
- Jordan Pilcher, head softball coach
- Amanda Potts, East Elementary 7.0-hour special ed para
Transfers/Reassignments
- Randy Miller, junior/senior high 7.0-hour special ed para to bus garage 6.5-hour van driver
- Zach Osborne, junior high girls’ basketball coach to assistant girls’ basketball coach
New Hires
- Patrick Abildtrup, junior high girls’ basketball coach
- Aja Baskerville, assistant high school musical director
- Nicole Beatty, junior/senior high 7.0-hour special ed para
- Amanda Fisher, mentor teacher (informal)
- Jessica Huebbe, junior/senior high 7.0-hour special ed para
- Rachel Main, junior/senior high 7.0-hour special ed para
- McKinley Meyer, junior high volleyball coach
- Debbie Reiter, West Elementary 6.5-hour special ed para
- Jennifer Stull, junior/senior high 7.0-hour special ed para
- Skye Vacek, East Elementary 7.0-hour special ed para and .5-hour crosswalk para (p.m.)
On a 5-0 vote, the board approved a number of policies. Policies pulled for clarification included 501-16 – Open Enrollment Transfers – Procedures as a Receiving District, 801.5 – Site Acquisition, 905.1 – Transporting Students by Private Vehicles.
Comments
Superintendent Reiter indicated board policy 704.6 – Online Fundraising Campaigns – Crowdfunding could be a new policy for the district but wants to make sure that there are guidelines and procedures put in place before bringing it to the board. He thanked Laura Morine and the central staff for getting the certified annual report, special ed report, and transportation reports filed in a timely manner as they are quite extensive annual reports. The district has improved its financial position from the previous year. The Iowa School Board Convention is November 17-18 in Des Moines, and Supt. Reiter encouraged board members to attend. A generous donation from the Independence Area Art Association was received for the elementary art programs, and it is greatly appreciated.
Smith thanked the principals for performing double duty as they are covering classrooms due to substitute shortages.
Old Business
Supt. Reiter said they will meet next week with Larson Construction and HSR Associates Inc to follow up on the construction projects at East and West.
Burmeister gave an update on the Junior/Senior High School Grading Coalition as they make progress to get students, staff, parents, and the community educated on standards referenced grading. There is now a page on the district website with information about this process.
Regarding the filtration project using ESSER Funds for East, West, and the junior/senior high, Supt. Reiter is still looking at individual units for East. HSR Associates Inc will let out bids at the end of October, and the filtration project should be completed before August 2022 for West and the junior/senior high.
New Business
- Agreement for wellness programming between Independence Community Schools and Buchanan County Health Center through July 31, 2022 – motion carried, 5-0.
- School Improvement Advisory Committee (SIAC) Membership for 2021-2022 – motion carried, 5-0.
- Contract with Beachside Hotel & Suites for the December 2021 band/vocal trip – updated dates – motion carried, 5-0.
- Agreement with Rosen Centre Orlando for the December 2021 band/vocal trip – updated dates – motion carried, 5-0.
motion carried, 5-0.
- Allowable growth for negative special education balance in the amount of $82,569.78 – motion carried, 5-0.
Discussion Regarding Masks
Smith had attended the special meeting held by Buchanan County Public Health that morning at 7 a.m., and they recommend that schools follow CDC guidelines as it is in the best interest of the public’s health. Supt. Reiter has concerns if the district isn’t consistent with mask requirements until the state’s appeals process is resolved and that the district will continue with the mitigation strategies that are in place. After discussions, the board’s recommendation was to not require masks, continue with mitigation strategies, and look at further mitigation options. The district will start to collect data on absenteeism and write a letter to the Buchanan County Health Board stating what mitigation strategies are in place in the district.
Meeting adjourned at 7:30 p.m.