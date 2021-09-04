INDEPENDENCE – One of the new faces at the Independence Community School District’s West Elementary this fall is Maddie Timmerman, fourth grade teacher.
Miss Timmerman, who hails from Tipton, graduated from Iowa State University in November 2020. Prior to taking the position in Independence, she worked as a long-term sub, and as a teacher at Cedar Rapids Day School. She also worked with Linn County Extension and Outreach as a 4-H club leader.
When it comes to her profession, and working with youth, she radiates enthusiasm.
“I have loved working with children as long as I can remember. Elementary is the place for me!” she said. “My goal as a teacher is to make meaningful connections, and to provide a safe space for my students to grow and learn, both academically and personally.”
Miss Timmerman’s student teaching experience during the COVID pandemic provided some lessons for the future educator.
“Student teaching through COVID allowed me to gain a new perspective on intentional teaching. It also allowed me to make and form connections with educators working through the new challenges,” she said.
Growing up, Miss Timmerman attended the Bennett Community School District for grades K-6, and the Tipton Community School District for grades 7-12.
At Iowa State, she enjoyed participating in her sorority, Alpha Chi Omega, and working with the Student Union Board.
In her free time, Miss Timmerman likes to go boating with her family and spending time outdoors.
Look for bios of other new educators in the Independence community in upcoming issues of the Bulletin Journal.