INDEPENDENCE – The Independence High School class of 1975 held a class reunion on Saturday, August 21, at The Crowbar for food and fellowship.
Several mementos from high school were on display, as was a bouquet of roses honoring classmates no longer living. A plaque read: “As we gather for out 46th Reunion, the Independence Class of 1975 would like to remember classmates whom are no longer with us: Tony Erger, Paul Leonard, John Payne, Joe Mason, Tim Constant, Rick Westemeier, Mary Rose Jacobs, Arnie Bushell, Sherry Thomas, Mike Eddy, Martin Brimmer, Randy Funk, Karl Strempke, Terry (Thomas) Mochal, Cindy (Truax) Garwood, Bill Hewlett, Bob Johnson, Paul Harker, Steve Pilcher, William ‘Bill’ Meister, Tony Pint, Greg Shannon, and Kevin Kiler. We have not forgotten.”