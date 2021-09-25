October will be a special month in the sky because NASA has designated October 16 as International Observe the Moon Night. On this evening, everyone around the world is encouraged to observe and learn about the Moon. The Moon will be in the waxing gibbous phase, four days past the first quarter, so it will be bright. It will be in the dim constellation Aquarius (the Waterbearer), although its brightness will overwhelm and hide the nearby stars. If you want to try and see the stars of Aquarius, mark this part of the sky and wait a few days for the Moon to move away and the sky to be dark.
With the Moon so bright, the only star that may be visible in this part of the sky will be bright Fomalhaut in the dim constellation Piscis Austrinus (the Southern Fish). It will be directly below the Moon and about halfway to the horizon. The very bright planet Jupiter also will be visible to the right of the Moon and farther to the right the planet Saturn. If you are out observing the Moon before the big night, the Moon will be between and below the planets on the night of October 14.
If you observe the Moon on the evenings after October 16, it will continue to brighten as its orbital motion takes it eastward through this dim part of the sky that the ancient Greeks called “the Water” or “the Sky Sea.” It takes the Moon 27.3 days to orbit around the Earth, so it will return to Aquarius on November 12. If you look at the Moon closely on November 12, you should see that the Moon will be just past the first quarter phase and smaller than it will be on October 16. That is because the Moon takes 29.5 days to complete a cycle of phases. While the Moon orbits the Earth, the Earth will be moving in its orbit around the Sun, so the Moon must move a little more than one orbit to return to the same phase.
We see the Moon because it reflects the light of the Sun. The Sun always shines on half of the Moon, and its phases are caused by our seeing different amounts of its sunlit half as the Moon orbits around the Earth. At the new Moon phase, the Moon is directly between the Sun and the Earth, so while it is too close to the Sun to be seen, we would see only its dark or unlit half. When the Moon is at full Moon phase, it is on the opposite side of the Earth from the Sun, and we see all of its sunlit half. In between these phases, we see gradually changing amounts of the sunlit half. Notice that between the new and full Moon phases, the Sun shines on the western part of the Moon, and from full Moon to new Moon, the Sun shines on its eastern half.
If you are out early to observe the Moon on October 16, the brilliant planet Venus will be low in the southwestern sky and passing above the ruddy star Antares in the constellation Scorpius (the Scorpion). Look with binoculars about 30 minutes after sunset. Mercury also will be in the sky during the last half of October, but it will be low in the morning sky.
Highlights
Oct. 3 (a.m.): After they rise at about 4, the Moon will be to left or lower left of Regulus in the constellation Leo (the Lion).
Oct. 9: The crescent Moon will be to the upper left of brilliant Venus with Antares, the heart of Scorpius (the Scorpion) farther to their left. Look about 30 minutes after sunset with binoculars to see Antares.
Oct. 14: The Moon will be to the lower right of Jupiter and to the lower left of Saturn in Capricornus (the Sea Goat).
Oct. 15-17: Brilliant Venus will pass just above Antares in Scorpius (the Scorpion). Look about 30 minutes after sunset with binoculars to see Antares. October 16 is also International Observe the Moon Night.
Oct. 23: As they climb into view at about 9, the Moon will be to the upper left of Aldebaran, which represents the eye of Taurus (the Bull). They will pass through the sky together for the rest of the night.
Oct. 25 (a.m.): Mercury will be at its highest and easiest to see for the year in the east-southeastern sky. Look about 45-60 minutes before sunrise.
Oct. 30 (a.m.): The Moon again will be near Regulus in the constellation Leo (the Lion), although this time the Moon will be to the right or upper right of Regulus, and they will rise at about 2. This earlier rising time shows how far the Earth has moved in its orbit while the Moon was making an orbit around Earth.