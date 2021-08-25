August will be an interesting month in the sky with the Sun setting earlier and the nights getting cooler. In the early evening, brilliant Venus will be continuing its very slow climb up from the western horizon, and in the southeastern to southern sky very bright Jupiter and bright Saturn (about two fist widths at arm’s length to Jupiter’s right) will be unmistakable in a part of the sky with few bright stars. The ancients called this area “the Water” or “the Sky Sea,” probably because this dark part of the sky reminded them of the dark foreboding ocean, and because the Sun passed through this region during the rainy season. Most of the dim constellations here are water-related.
Jupiter and Saturn are both in one of these constellations, Capricornus (the Sea Goat). It is shaped like a flat triangle with a point on the bottom and with a top line of dim stars that is bent slightly downward in the middle and tipped up to the right or west. A dark sky is needed to trace out this dim constellation, and binoculars will probably help. If you do try to trace it out, the planets can be used as a guide during September. Saturn will be midway up, just inside the right or western side, and Jupiter will be just above the left or eastern point of the triangle. Remembering that Jupiter and Saturn were extremely close together last December, it is interesting to see how far Jupiter has moved eastward from Saturn since then.
In mythology, Capricornus represents a creature that has the front parts of a goat and the rear parts of a fish. The Greeks usually associated it with the god Pan, who had the features of a goat. According to one story, Pan and some other gods were attacked by the monster Typhon. The other gods turned themselves into animals and fled, but Pan panicked (the origin of the word) and could not decide what to become. Finally, he leapt feet-first into a river. However, only half of his body was under water when he was transformed, and that part became a fish tail.
Venus will appear nearly motionless from our perspective, but it is actually moving eastward. This motion compared to the stationary stars can be observed this month. Venus will start September to the right of the bright star Spica in the constellation Virgo (the Maiden). It will pass above Spica on the evening of September 5 and then move off to the upper left. However, it will seem that Spica is doing the moving as Earth’s orbital motion causes Spica to slowly drop into the twilight glare. (If Venus was stationary it would drift toward the Sun with Spica.) To observe this passing, first locate Venus and then use binoculars in the early evening to find Spica. Later in the evening, Spica should be visible with the naked eye, but the pair will be lower in the sky.
Highlights
September 2-6: Iowa Star Party, Whiterock Conservancy, Coon Rapids. Free public viewing on Saturday, September 4.
September 3 (a.m.): The Moon will line up with Pollux and Castor above, the twin stars of Gemini (the Twins).
September 5: Brilliant Venus will pass just above Spica in Virgo (the Maiden). Look about 30 Minutes after sunset with binoculars to see Spica. Later, Spica should be visible to the naked eye.
September 9: The Moon will be to the upper right of Venus with Spica to their lower right. Look about 30 minutes after sunset.
September 12: The Moon will be to the upper right of Antares in the constellation Scorpius (the Scorpion).
September 16: The Moon will be to the lower right of Saturn and just outside the right side of Capricornus (the Sea Goat), but it probably will be too bright to see the constellation’s dim stars.
September 17: The Moon will be to the lower right of very bright Jupiter and along the left edge of Capricornus.
September 23: Autumn will arrive in the northern hemisphere with the equinox when the Sun crosses the celestial equator, which is the projection of Earth’s equator on the sky. On this day the Sun will rise straight in the east and set straight in the west everywhere, and everyone will have 12 hours of daylight (except at the north and south poles).