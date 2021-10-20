On September 17, 2021, the Independence FFA Chapter competed in the milk quality career development event (CDE) in West Union. In the milk quality CDE, FFA members judge milk quality, cheese identification, general knowledge test, and somatic cell count in milk. Team members Nate Copenhaver (69th), JT Thomas (104th), and Roman Johnson (114th) placed 27th overall, earning a gold rating.
The Independence FFA chapter also competed in state dairy cattle judging along with the state milk quality team. The dairy cattle CDE involves students ranking classes of four dairy cattle, examining herd data to determine keep/cull animals, and oral reasons of dairy cattle classes. Team members Katie Finnegan (35th), Jaxson Frye (51st), Cameron Kriens (52nd), and Lizzy Kremer (101st), placed 14th overall out of 31 teams, receiving a silver rating. Cameron Kriens also placed second overall individually in the herd data portion of the competition.
On Wednesday, September 22, 2021, the Independence FFA Chapter competed in the soil judging career development event at Hawkeye Community College. In the soil judging CDE, FFA members judge four different soil pits and complete a written exam. The team placed first overall out of 33 teams and qualified for the state FFA soils judging CDE on October 9 at Iowa State University. The team members and their individual rankings were Sydney Graham (fifth), Katie Finnegan (sixth), Cameron Kriens (seventh), and Jackie Finnegan (40th).