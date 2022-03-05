The Independence Police Department is happy to announce a new partnership with the Cedar Bend Humane Society (CBHS). CBHS will be providing stray animal impound services for the City of Independence. The police department will continue to answer calls for animal control within the city of Independence just as it always has. Stray animals will now be housed temporarily in a new animal pound that the city constructed, until someone from CBHS comes and picks them up.
This change in service came about after the city was notified by Independence Family Animal Care (Formerly Pipestone Veterinary Clinic) would be ending their longstanding contract with the city for these services. For over two months the city worked to construct a facility to temporarily house stray animals. Once constructed the pound facility was inspected and approved by a veterinarian, inspected, and licensed by the State of Iowa Agriculture Department.
The process for citizens to reclaim lost animals will change slightly. When an animal is picked up officers will still try an identify an owner and return the animal to them. If no owner can be immediately identified the animal will be held in the city pound temporarily until CBHS comes and picks the animal up and transfers it to their facility on Airline highway in Waterloo. If a pet owner calls before the animal has been transferred, they may reclaim the animal after paying the impound fees. Once the animal has been transferred to the facility in Waterloo, owners will have 72 hours to pay the fees and reclaim their animal. The Independence Police Department and CBHS will be utilizing Iowa Pet Alert (www.iowapetalert.com) to post lost animals.
We would like to thank Independence Family Animal Care for their many years of service to the city. We would also like to thank Kristy Gardner, Executive Director of Cedar Bend Humane Society and Emily Rogers, Inspector with the Iowa Agriculture Department for their guidance through this process. We would also like to thank Todd Sherrets and Joe Weber from the City Public Works Department for their help with construction of the animal pound.