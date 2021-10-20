On Saturday, October 16, the Independence FFA Chapter delivered meals to area farmers harvesting in the field. They call this event “Fed in the Field.”
Over 225 meals were delivered consisting of pulled pork sandwiches, fruit, cookies, and chips. To receive these meals the farmers had to be nominated by community members. Fed in the Field has been one of the main community service activities for the Independence FFA Chapter the last four years. The chapter hopes this great tradition will continue to grow even larger in years to come.
This program enables the FFA members to make use of their soft skills by communicating with local farmers. This program is also a way for our FFA Chapter to give back to the community. Many of our FFA members enjoy this program.
“Fed in the Field is a way to give back to the farmers when they give so much to us,” Cameron Kriens.
The Independence FFA Chapter plans on providing this program to keep our community united.