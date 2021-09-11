On August 28th, the Independence FFA Chapter Meat Evaluation team placed 4th overall and earned a gold rating at the Iowa State FFA Meat Evaluation Career Development Event held at Iowa State University. Team members and their overall individual placings JT Thomas (12th), Katie Finnegan (13th), Izzy Johnson (16th), Lizzy Kremer (17th). The team earned a gold rating and earned 4th overall. The competition involved a problem-activity based on calculating a ground beef formulation, yield grading, and quality grading of beef carcasses, carcass ranking, and retail identification of 25 different retail cuts from beef, pork, and lamb.
Independence FFA Meats Team places 4th at State Meats
John Klotzbach
