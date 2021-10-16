AURORA – On September 28, 2021, at 10:30 a.m., Independence Garden Club members carpooled from the Methodist Church in Independence to Black Earth Landscaping in Aurora. A summer-warm day, club members toured the greenhouse of beautiful fall plants, shrubs, and evergreens and inside the old St. Paul Lutheran Church. They discovered interesting, crafted metal art from many antique pieces. The owner explained, in a video, the pruning of hydrangeas on old and new wood, and she discussed the varieties she carried.
After a lunch in the Aurora Town Park, which featured a beautiful fall pumpkin and mum display at its entrance, nine members opened the meeting with the Conservation Pledge and answered roll with “a recent tree or bush planted.” The secretary’s minutes were distributed; the treasurer’s report was given by Ruth Crawford. Linda Bowden, treasurer, will send the scholarship payments. Club dues will not be raised for the coming year.
Ruth read the NGC President’s Special Projects letter regarding Plant America grants, but will not pursue this opportunity due to the tight deadline restrictions. The 2022 program and committee signup sheet was passed around. The program committee will review the projects and committees and update our responsibilities.
Shirley Bergman, as communication chair, took note of members’ preferred method of contact. Ruth Crawford described her Lexington Estate floral, and she will work with the nominating committee to find officer candidates. Joellen discussed the army worm problem and suggested pouring a solution of water and Dawn dish soap on the ground worm patch. Lynda Fiester encouraged members to buy Venetian blinds at Habitat for Humanity, Good Will, or the Rehab Store and demonstrated how to cut and sort pieces for plant markers for the plant sale.
The next meeting will be held on October 26 at 1:30 p.m. at the Falcon Civic Center. The theme will be “Yard Art Trio” by Joellen, Cindy, and Sara. Joellen will provide the floral arrangement for Lexington Estate. The Alberts will present the October Tricks and Tips, and the October meeting will also include election of officers.
Bylaw updates were tabled from the September meeting and will be addressed at the October meeting. The state board meeting is September 28, and they propose to increase their scholarships.
The Independence Garden Club welcomes new members and guests. Please contact President Cindy Walton (indeegardenlady@gmail.com) for more information.