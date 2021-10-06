CEDAR FALLS – Members of the Independence Garden Club carpooled to the Hearst Center for the Arts in Cedar Falls for their August 24, 2021, meeting. The members enjoyed the backyard flowerbeds surrounding the center prior to their business meeting. During the self-guided tour, members enjoyed strolling along the paths winding through mature trees and shrubs and viewing the many garden sculptures placed throughout the grounds.
President Cindy Walton called the meeting to order under the shade trees of the center’s patio on a warm, sunny day. The recitation of the Conservation Pledge commenced the business portion of the meeting. Eight members answered roll call by naming a favorite garden artist. Mary Steuben read the secretary’s report, which was approved for filing, and Linda Bowden (treasurer) reviewed the treasurer’s report, which was then placed on file for year’s end auditing.
After discussion, the club’s annual Penny Pines loose change offerings will be designated to assist in tree replacement in the Cedar Rapids area following the derecho storm of 2020. Oak tree seedlings donated by school faculty was mentioned as a possible source for additional area plantings. Linda Bowden was given approval to spend up to $100 for the club to sponsor one of the animals of Buchanan County’s Fontana Park once the sponsorships opened up in early September.
Dorothy Decker provided the Lexington Estate floral for the month of August. No new correspondence was shared; however, the club secretary will send an appropriate caring/concern card to a designated member. No Tips & Tricks report was given during the August meeting.
Joellen Yeager presented five ways to conserve water during the dry days of summer for her conservation report:
- Let lawns go dormant. Most healthy turf grasses can be left dormant three or four weeks without grasses dying.
- Hand-water your garden and shrub beds. Hand-watering saves up to 40 percent of the water used compared to sprinklers. Soaker hoses and drip line irrigation also reduce the water consumption rate compared to sprinklers.
- Wash your car using a bucket of water rather than letting the water run from a hose.
- Keep drinking plenty of water using reusable water bottles rather than single-use plastic bottles.
- Apply mulch around the base of plants, shrubs, and ornamental trees to slow the loss of water due to evaporation.
Joellen commented that, due to the climate changes, this year’s summer drought conditions will perhaps become the new “normal” in the future. She also requested additional assistance in watering the Depot Garden in Independence.
Kitty Kaiser shared that club members are welcome to join the St. Athanasius Catholic Daughters tour of Gravel Road Sunflowers near Rowley on Sunday, September 12, at 1 p.m. Meet at the church parking lot for carpool rides.
The garden club’s original July program of the sunflower garden needed to be canceled due to a scheduling conflict; however, the garden club members are invited to join in the St. A’s tour. Contact Kitty if driving directions will be needed.
Cindy mentioned that discussions are ongoing for a possible joint meeting with the Quasqueton Garden Club, tentatively scheduled for Thursday, June 16, 2022. Meeting adjourned.
Club members were encouraged to tour inside the Hearst Center to view artwork with a focus on garden artists following the meeting.
Next month’s meeting will be held at Black Earth Landscape (109 Prospect Street, Aurora) with Christina Pillard speaking on landscaping. Meet at the Methodist Church parking lot in Independence at 10:30 a.m. to carpool for this trip. Bring a sack lunch, beverage, and a chair. Ruth Crawford will be providing the September floral arrangement for Lexington Estate. Lynda Fiester will report on Tips and Tricks.
The Independence Garden Club welcomes new members and guests. Please contact President Cindy Walton (indeegardenlady@gmail.com) for more information.