NOTICE: A criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant(s) is/are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
At 7:17 am on February 15, 2022, the Independence Police Department arrested Hayes Edward William Kern of Independence, Iowa. Kern was arrested on a charge of trespass 1st offense-simple misdemeanor. This arrest was made following an incident at the Super 8 Motel.
At 11:50 am on February 15, 2022, Independence Police Department officers responded to two calls, one a road rage report and the other a fight in the street in the 100 block of 4th Ave NW. Upon arrival officers found that the driver of one of the cars had intentionally rammed the other several times over six or seven blocks. Charged was: Heather Lynn Beck 36 year old, of Oelwein, IA. Beck was charged with one count of criminal mischief in the second degree, a D Felony. Beck was also charged with one count attempted murder, a class B felony. The investigation continues and further charges may be added.
At 1:17 pm on February 15, 2022, the Independence Police Department arrested Heather Lynn Beck of Oelwein, Iowa. Beck was arrested on charges of criminal mischief 2nd offense $1500-$10,000-felony and attempted murder-felony. The investigation continues and additional charges may be added. This arrest was made following a road rage report and an altercation in the 100 block of 4th Ave. NW.
At 12:53 am on February 17, 2022, the Independence Police Department arrested Benjamin Lee Ungs of Waterloo, Iowa. Ungs was arrested on charges of theft 2nd degree-felony,five charges of possession with intent to deliver (marijuana, methamphetamine, cocaine, mushrooms, ecstasy)-felony, possession with intent to deliver (Xanax)-aggravated misdemeanor, five charges of failure to affix drug stamp (marijuana, methamphetamine, cocaine, mushrooms, Xanax)-felony, possession of drug paraphernalia-simple misdemeanor, and possession of contraband in a correctional institute-felony . This arrest was made following a traffic stop in the 100 block of 13th Ave. NW.
At 2:04 am on February 19, 2022, the Independence Police Department arrested Michael Charles Cabalka of Independence, Iowa. Cabalka was arrest on a charge of operating while intoxicated 2nd offense-aggravated misdemeanor. This arrest was made following a traffic stop at the intersection of
Enterprise Court and Enterprise Drive.
At 9:03 pm on February 19, 2022, the Independence Police Department arrested Jordan Michael Cornwell of Independence, Iowa. Cornwell was arrested on a charge of driving under suspension-infraction. This arrest was made following a traffic stop in the 100 block of 7th Ave. SE.
At 2:22 am on February 26, 2022, the Independence Police Department arrested Wyatt James Schmitz of Independence, Iowa. Schmitz was arrested on charges of operating while intoxicated 3rd offense-felony and possession of alcohol under ages 1st offense-simple misdemeanor. This arrest was made following a traffic stop in the 2300 block of Jamestown Avenue.
At 3:58 pm on February 28, 2022, the Independence Police Department arrested Victor Raymond Childers of La Porte City, Iowa. Childers was arrested on charges of driving while barred-aggravated misdemeanor, driving while license revoked/OWI-serious misdemeanor, operating without ignition interlock-simple misdemeanor, operating non-registered vehicle-infraction, and driving under suspension-infraction. This arrest was made following a traffic stop at 1st St. E. and 6th Ave. NE.
At 7:57 pm on March 3, 2022, the Independence Police Department arrested Seth Lee Rohrick of Independence, Iowa. Rohrick was arrested on a charge of domestic abuse assault 1st offense-simple misdemeanor. This arrest was made following a disturbance in the 100 block of 7th St. NE.