INDEPENDENCE – Buchanan County Economic Development (BCEDC), Independence Area Chamber of Commerce, the City of Independence along with Iowa Northland Regional Council of Governments (INRCOG) and the Independence downtown building owners are pleased to announce that Independence has been chosen for the CDBG-CV façade grant. This façade program will include an additional seven building facades. This is in addition to the regular CDBG façade grant just received for $500,000 and eight facades. In total Independence will see 15 facades undergo renovation and revitalization through this program.
As part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Securities (CARES) Act in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, additional CDBG funds were given to the State of Iowa to help communities respond to the pandemic. The City of Independence applied to the CDBG-CV program and received an additional $350,000 to assist seven building facades. The buildings to undergo facade restoration under this program include Joe’s Pizza (two facades), Elm Tree Concepts (two facades), and B & D Services (three facades).
Eric and Lisa Mahr, owners of Elm Tree Concepts explained, “We are so excited to be a part of the downtown Independence revitalization project and to be awarded this grant. This will allow us to get started on some much-needed improvements to our building. We plan to update the front of our store with a new look to make it more inviting and incorporate some energy efficient options as well. It’s an exciting time to be a part of the Independence community and we are grateful to be a part of it.”
“This is an incredible opportunity for Independence! Buchanan County Economic Development (BCEDC) is excited to see this kind of commitment and investment by the state in Buchanan County,” commented Lisa Kremer, BCEDC Executive Director. “This opportunity will only build momentum for the Independence downtown and Buchanan County!”