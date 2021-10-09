INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Economic Development Commission (BCEDC), the Independence Area Chamber of Commerce, and the City of Independence – along with the Iowa Northland Regional Council of Governments (INRCOG) and the Independence downtown building owners – are pleased to announce that Independence is one of only six Iowa communities that has been selected for the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) façade program.
The CDBG provides support for community improvements, and the façade program will bring $1 million in improvements to eight downtown Independence businesses.
The grant (from the State of Iowa) totals $499,968, and is being matched by the city and the six building owners. The CDBG for Independence is focused solely on the façades, or fronts, of the buildings that were selected, with two buildings counting as two façades for a total of eight.
Lisa Kremer, director of BCEDC said, “This was a great team effort by the city, the chamber, BCEDC, INRCOG, and architect Rod Curtis to put together this CDBG application. This group, along with great participation and commitment by building owners, did in four months what normally takes a year of preparation. It is exciting to see this kind of investment in one of Buchanan County’s great downtowns!”
According to Independence city manager Al Roder, “We are excited to continue to work together with the business owners, the chamber, BCEDC, and the state to improve the Independence downtown façades. This is a great example of how collaboration helps everyone.”
According to Iowa Economic Development, “Grants are awarded based upon project impact and readiness, and commitment of local resources to the project. CDBG funds enable communities to make needed improvements to infrastructure, improve housing conditions for low-income homeowners, provide facilities for disabled and at-risk individuals, and make transformative downtown improvements.”
The CDBG program is federally funded through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. IEDA is responsible for administering the CDBG funds in non-metropolitan areas of the state.
Those buildings that will undergo façade restoration are S&K Collectibles, Adams Family Furniture, Quilter’s Quarters, Total Image, Plush, and Indee Outdoors.
Currently, Independence is still being considered for an additional CDBG-CV façade grant. This grant is a special grant revolving around COVID. If the city is selected for this additional grant, it means there will be eight more façades that will be refurbished. The hope is that work can begin next summer on the buildings.
For more information, contact BCEDC Director Lisa Kremer at 319-334-7497 or email director@growbuchanan.com.