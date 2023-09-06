INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Community Schools welcomed 14 educators and a human resources specialist in August. Many are new to teaching and some have many years under their belt from different districts or previous occupations.
Kaitlyn Craft
A new Special Education Teacher at East Elementary is Kaitlyn Craft. Originally from Monticello, she moved from Parkersburg where she was with North Butler Elementary in Allison.
“My mother worked as a nurse at Camp Courageous,” she said. “I volunteered there in the summers and fell in love with the field.”
Her philosophy of education is, “All students can succeed.”
She is a graduate of UNI. She and her husband Chris have an Australian Shepherd (Sammie) and a Golden Retriever (Maddie). The couple are expecting their first child this winter. Ms. Craft’s hobbies include baking, sourdough, and golf.
Noa Kruse
This year is the first year teaching for Noa Kruse. She was most recently a student teacher at East and West Elementary. She is from Jesup and went to UNI to become a Special Education Teacher.
“I love seeing kids set their own goals and support them in reaching those goals,” she said. “Special Education has my heart because of the small group setting and getting to build close relationships. Students are humans first. They flourish when they know they have people who love them.”
Ms. Cruse enjoys coaching gymnastics and spending time with her husband and their puppy, Johnny.
Sarah Davis
Sarah Davis is another new Special Education Teacher at West Elementary. She is originally from Walford. She attended UNI and Morningside University. She became a teacher “to share the love of learning with students” and to “help foster life-long learning.”
She was formerly a Special Education Teacher at Prairie Crest in Cedar Rapids. She and her husband Alex have a Goldendoodle named Graham and they are expecting a daughter to be born this month.
Her hobbies include reading, sewing, baking, and hiking with family. She has traveled to over 10 European countries.
“My favorite was Italy,” she said.
Dianna Kosebucki
New School Counselor at the Jr/Sr High School is Dianna Kosebucki. She is originally from Fort Dodge. She earned a BA at ISU and her master’s at Buena Vista.
I enjoy working with kids and I want to be a support and advocate for all students,” she said. “Life can be difficult, so by teaching kids to be resilient and have them learn coping skills they can be successful in achieving their goals. All students have the ability to learn. We just need to find the best way they learn.”
Ms. Kosebucki previously worked for eight years in corrections before switching fields. She and her husband have two dogs and a cat. She loves to hike, ride motorcycles and dirt bikes, and enjoys playing and coaching sports.
Spencer Pink
“Quality over quantity,” said Mr. Pink, new Student Success Coordinator, about his philosophy of working with students. “A quality relationship is key to success.”
Mr. Pink is originally from Independence and attended UNI. He was previously a PE/Health Teacher in Waukee.
“My goal is to help students adopt skills that are going to assist them in everyday life.” He said. High school is a tough time and I can relate well with the age.”
Mr. Pink and his wife Shelby have a dog, Kobe, and they are expecting their first child this month. He loves to golf and coach.
Breanna Elam
Previously working as an Elementary School Counselor at Olin, Breanna Elam is now a K-2 Counselor at East Elementary. The Marion native has a BA from Mount Mercy and a master’s from Loras.
“I love working with kids and helping them reach personal and academic goals,” she said. “Every kid deserves to have their own personal cheerleader and supporter. I want to be that person for as many kids possible.
“Every student has the right to an education,” she said. “Some students may need some help to deal with barriers that may be holding them back.”
Ms. Elam has one older sister; two nephews (ages 3 and 5); and one 1-year old niece.
“They keep me on my toes,” she said.
Ms. Elam has a nearly 3-year old Golden Retriever, Tucker.
“He s my best pal.” She said. “He recently passed his [American Kennel Club’s Canine Good Citizen Test] and we are continuing his training.”
Alex Farmer
New High School PE/Health Teacher Alex Farmer is a “life-long learner.”
“No two days are the same when it comes to school,” he said. “I like to think that will lead to many opportunities to grow.”
Mr. Farmer is originally from Grinnell. He attended UNI, where he coached softball for four years and was president of the PE majors club for two years.
“I want make an impact on students lives each day,” he said. “I want ot give students tools they can use for the rest of their lives.”
In addition to PE and Health, Mr. Farmer is the head Mustang’s Softball Coach (2nd season).
Teri Neil
“I have wanted to be a teacher since I was 5-yeas old,” said Teri Neil, a new Special Education Teacher.
She has lived in Independence for 30 years. Her husband John taught here for 27 years. She has been a Teacher at Four Oaks for 25 years.
“I want my students to know that they can be and do whatever they want to do/be no matter where they came from,” she said.
The Neil’s have a dog Carley. Interestingly, Ms. Neil has kept the score book at the Independence basketball games for 28 years.
Kaylee Storr
Fifth Grade Techer Kaylee Storr is from Quasky, where she lives with her husband Kanen, daughter Knoxley (1), and two dogs (Mia and Dolly).
Ms. Storr earned her BA from ISU and a master’s from Walden University. She was previously a Fifth Grade English Language Arts (ELA) in Michigan.
“I chose to become a teacher because I love learning and being able to share my passion of learning with each child,” she said. “I loved the Fifth Grade level because they are able to do things on their own, but still like me and think I’m funny.”
She believes every child has the potential to do amazing things.
“I hope to reach all children in my classroom and build positive relationships with them,” she said.
For fun Ms. Storr loves spending time outside, going on walks and ‘trying’ to golf.
Mikala Roberts
Teaching 9th Grade English Language Arts will be Mikala Roberts. She is originally from Ottumwa and attended UNI. This is her first teaching position.
Ms. Roberts want to be there for each student. To be a leader and to support and encourage them in reaching their goals.
“All students are the future,” she said. “I want to help them find what they love and to succeed in it. I want to educate them so they can get the job and the life they want.”
Ms. Roberts has two younger siblings. She lives with Binx, her black cat. She loves reading, writing, and Taylor Swift.
Chad Anderson
After teaching for the Vinton-Shellsburg and Cedar Falls schools, Independence native Chad Anderson will be an Industrial Tech Teacher and overseeing the Building Trades class.
Mr. Anderson enjoys teaching Industrial Tech because it is a way to introduce students to the skilled trades and teach them about the rewarding career paths.
Mr. Anderson and his wife, also an Independence School Teacher, have three children. Two are in the district and one attends UNI.
Joe Schmitz
“I got into teaching to make a positive impact in the lives of young people,” said Joe Schmitz, an educator for over 30 years.
Mr. Schmitz was the PE Teacher for St John School from 1992-2021 and a Substitute Teacher at West Elementary for a year before becoming a Math and PE Teacher at the Jr/Sr High School. He will also be working with ‘At-Risk’ students. He wants to reach “every student to help them reach their own potential.”
When not busy coaching Mustang volleyball, basketball, and tennis, he enjoys watching sports and fishing. Mr. Schmitz is originally from La Porte City and went to UNI.
Susie Phillips
New Family and Consumer Science Teacher Susie Phillips is originally from Jesup. She still lives outside Jesup on a small acreage her husband, two daughters (Johnnie 6 and Pearl 3), and Reggie, their Bassett Hound. Before becoming a teacher in Independence, she worked in the underwriting department at VGM Insurance.
“I was feeling unfulfilled in my previous career and wanted a career where I could truly make a difference,” Ms. Phillips said. “I feel that there is no better place to do so than in a classroom with students during their most formative years. I want to truly know and understand my students so that I can show up the best way for them. Relationships come first.”
Carter Harris
New Jr/Sr High Science Teacher Carter Harris hails from St. Cloud, Florida. This is his first year teaching after graduating from Upper Iowa.
“I got into teaching because I wanted to make an impact on kids,” he said. “I want to help improve their lives and how they are in the community. I chose secondary [over elementary] because these students are closest to becoming working members of society and need guidance for that.
“My philosophy is to develop high-level instruction that engages all of the students in my classroom. I also aim to meet the emotional needs of my students as well,” he said.
Mr. Harris is recently married. His parents and a brother live in western Florida. He likes to fish, hunt, and enjoys watching football.
Shawn Thill
New at the Administration Building is Shawn Thill. She is the Payroll and Benefits Specialist. Originally from Elk Run Heights, she attended Upper Iowa University.
“I love numbers and helping others so I chose payroll and benefits as a career,” she said.
She previously worked as an HR Manager for a manufacturing facility. She and her husband Jeff have been married 31 years They have a son Carter, 25, and a puppy Lucy, 13. She loves to camp and be outdoors.