On December 28, 2021 Iowa will mark a major milestone: 175 years of statehood. Throughout 2021, the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs invites Iowans of all ages to learn more about the people and places that have shaped the state. Learn more about statewide activities on the State Historical Society of Iowa’s calendar of events. The State Historical Society has made available to many of the museums in Iowa a ‘pop-up’ history of the 175 years of statehood. Now through March 2022 this exhibit is available at Heartland Acres Agribition Center 2600 Swan Lake Blvd. Independence, Iowa. Fall-winter hours: Monday-Friday 10 to 2 p.m. with volunteer on duty – admission is charged.
The state Historical Society of Iowa is proud to partner with local history museums, Historic Preservation Commissions, and organizations as part of ‘local history network’. On the local scene many exciting things are happening this fall. Heartland Acres Agribition Center not only is displaying the statehood of Iowa history but there is now an exhibit “Grandma’s Attic”. A unique display of early toys including the rocking horse from Midwest Wood Products (Malek’s) and the “Flying Horse” porch swing which was also manufactured in Independence.
Make sure to visit the Buchanan Co. Historical Society Facebook ‘Wapsi Mill’ where there are posts called ‘FRIDAY-Artifact Spotlight” showing old pictures from their archives. You’ll be surprised of how Independence and Buchanan County looked in the earlier years. All helping to celebrate “Iowa 175th Birthday’. The Wapsipinicon Mill is closed for the season but will reopen May 2022 with updated displays.
The Buchanan County Historical Society and the Buchanan County Historic Preservation Commission once again are co-sponsoring ‘Let’s Talk Turkey’ on the third Monday evening of November at Heartland Acres at 7 p.m. All museums in Buchanan County, Chamber of Commerce, and tourism groups are always invited to attend where discussions of grants, events and fund raising are on the agenda.
The Buchanan County Historic Preservation Commission is a five person board appointed by the Buchanan County Board of Supervisors every January. This commission meets quarterly and assists with the National Register program. If you have questions about applying your building or home to the National Register please contact 319 334-4616 for further information. There are over 2000 locations in Iowa that are on the National Register and 20 sites in Buchanan Co. There could be more! Early history and buildings from all over Iowa are on the National Register.
The Buchanan County Freedom Rock is located on the Heartland Acres Agribition grounds. All of the 99 counties now have a Freedom Rock in their community. Take a tour of Iowa and see the many unique communities and their histories which span 175 years of Iowa history.