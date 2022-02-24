JESUP, IA — The Jesup Community School District Board of Education has named Chad Kohagen as the district’s next superintendent.
Kohagen is the current superintendent of the Lake Mills Community School District, where he has worked with other area district leaders to create a therapeutic classroom consortium and a regional academy. He also developed a district-wide formative assessment plan for all teachers, implemented grade- and department-level professional learning communities, and created school improvement plans to improve and enhance overall instruction.
In addition to serving as superintendent for Lake Mills CSD, Kohagen fulfilled the roles of special education director, human resources director, and curriculum coordinator.
Additionally, Kohagen has experience as a high school principal, alternative school principal, associate principal, and physical education instructor. He has also coached basketball, football, track, and wrestling.
Kohagen holds a master’s degree in educational administration and a master’s degree in physical education, health, and leisure activities, both from Emporia State University. He also received a bachelor’s degree in physical education, health, and coaching from Upper Iowa University.
He has been married to his college sweetheart, Casey, who is also a teacher for the last 25 years and they have five children.
The Board of Education has been working with Grundmeyer Leader Services to conduct the superintendent search. The board conducted a first round of screening interviews on February 14 and held interviews with the finalists on Monday, February 21.
Kohagen will officially begin serving as superintendent of the Jesup Community School District on July 1, 2022.