JESUP – Voters in the Jesup Community School District approved a recent $13.9 million bond issue to be used as part of a nearly $20 million vision to update education facility needs and “create more efficient, safe, and flexible teaching and learning spaces.”
In addition to issuing bonds the district will utilize Secure an Advanced Vision for Education (SAVE/one-percent sales tax) funds. Both funding sources were touted as having no impact on property taxes.
The total vote (Buchanan and Black Hawk) was 527 Yes and 153 No (approx. 77 percent yes / 23 percent no).
“This is an exciting time for our school-community!” said Mary Jo Hainstock, Interim Superintendent. “The vote shows that there is strong support for the work the facility committee and school have done over the last few years and their vision for the future.”
Hainstock stated next steps include meetings with the architect firm and to hold stakeholder meetings to get input before the final building plans and specifications are created to go out for bid. She added that Chad Kohagen, recently named as the district’s next superintendent, will be involved in the process. Kohagen will assume his new post July 1.