INDEPENDENCE – Join the fun! The Buchanan County 4-H program is looking for motivated and excited students in grades 9-12 to join the youth county council (YCC).
The YCC program is a great way for 4-H members to grow their leadership and communication skills while making connections with fellow members in the county. This group stays active year-round with monthly meetings, completing service projects, volunteering during Buchanan County Fair, attending leadership workshops, and having plenty of opportunities for fun.
Individuals will be asked to apply by submitting an application, as well as complete an in-person interview with the extension staff. To find an application, visit the website at https://www.extension.iastate.edu/buchanan/. Please return application to the Buchanan County Extension Office no later than September 3.
To learn more about the program, reach out to the extension office at 319-334-7161, or email Emily Martins at emartins@iastate.edu.