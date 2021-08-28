INDEPENDENCE – The 11th annual Julie Jack Memorial Golf Tournament was held on Saturday, July 24, at Three Elms Golf Course. According to Mike Hosch, one of the individuals who works behind the scenes to make the event happen each year, “It was our biggest year yet in terms of hole sponsors.”
According to Hosch, there were 17 or so new hole sponsors this year – and money is still coming in.
If you have questions, or are interested in supporting this annual golf tournament, which is a scholarship fundraiser for area students, contact Mike and Carolyn Hosch at 319-521-2675, or Marvin and Marcie Hosch.
The tournament is held the fourth weekend in July each year.
Thank You
Those who put on the tournament, and the Jack family, wish to thank all of the hole sponsors and golfers who were part of the 2021 July Jack Memorial Golf Tournament. The continued support is what makes this event such a huge success, and makes the Julie Jack Scholarship possible.
Sponsors
Adams Family Furniture
Albert Auto 380
Albert Family Farms
Amanda’s Barber Shop
American Pattern & CNC
Arctic Seal of Jesup
Bank Iowa
Barber Shop D.W. 506
Dean and Lola Bargary
Beatty Family Farms
Beauty Buzz
Beyond the Mirror
Bill’s Pizza & Smokehouse
Randy and Debbie Blin
Janet Boddicker
Bottoms Up Bar & Grill
Boubin Automotive
Brown Bottle of Waterloo
Brown Lane Insurance
Buchanan County Health Center
Bulletin Journal
Kevin Bundy, Source One Logos
Burco Equipment
Gaylen Burco
Carson and Barron Farms
Curt and Carla Chorpening
Chuong Garden Restaurant
Cobblestone Cottage
Consolodated Energy
Counseling and Assessment Services
Doug Cue, Superior Cleaning
Cy & Charlie’s Inc.
Double A Armory LLC
Del Rio Mexican Restaurant
Denton Castings Co. Inc.
Andrew and Penny Donnelly
Keith and Danielle Donnelly
Doughy Joey’s Peetza Joynt, Cedar Falls
Dunlap Motors
DUPACO Credit Union
Gene and Deb Ehlers
Megan, Michael, and Jack Elsinger
Eschen’s Clothing
John Evers Agency
Fabulous Fridays
Dylan Fangman Custom Drilling
Greg Fangman Custom Hauling
Sheila Fangman
Ron and Polly Fank
Fareway Stores Inc.
Heather Federspiel, KW Legacy Group
First Street Deli
Steve Flaucher, BBQ 4U
Jeff Fruchtenicht, Investment Center
Fuelling Chiropractic
Fuller Farms, Justin and Jarod, Memphis, Mo.
Ray and Catherine Fuller
G & L Lawn Rangers
John and Nancy Gaul
Cathy Gilson
Rick and Rowanne Glawe
Dean and Pam Gissel
Goldsmith Painting
Hiawatha Care Center
Marianne Hickey
Willie Hickey
Vince Higgins
Hilltop Motors
Dean and Beth Hosch
Jim and Nancy Hosch
Hosch Farm South, Justin Hosch, Memphis, Mo.
Lyle and Margaret Hosch
Marv and Marcie Hosch
Mike and Carolyn Hosch
Wayne & Linda Hosch
Dewey and Heather Hupke
Iowa Engineered Processes Corp.
Innovative Ag Services
Independence Car Washes, Kevin Klotzbach
Independence City Street Department
Independence Plumbing, Heating, & Cooling
Independence Light, Power & Telecommunications
Dorothy Jack and Family
Joan Jamason
John Deery Motors
Kegler, Kegler, & Arend Dentistry
Family of Kevin Kiler
Klever Concrete Inc.
Kress Heating & Plumbing
F.J. Krob & Co.
Ben Lange, Swisher & Cohrt PLC
Larson Construction
Michael and Jane Leaven family
Joe and Cindy Leibold family
Mike and Julie Lenius
Lewiston Auto
Limerock Ranch
Mark’s Locker
Mary McGill
McElroys of Winthrop
McGraw’s Carpets
Anne McMillan, The Pampered Chef
Miller Quarry
Modern Woodmen, Tim O’Loughlin
Mr. Pete’s Mexican Grill
NAPA Auto Parts
N & N Trailer Sales Inc., Monticello
Norby Distributing
Northeast Iowa Fur Exchange
Nutrien Ag Solutions, Mark Miller
Office Towne Radio Shack
Ohl Real Estate & Insurance
Oleson Sod Company
Jason and Megan Orr, Orr Farms
Holli and Dustin Osvald
Pat’s Tavern, Rick Lotz
Peters and Longmuir PLC
Mark Plein
Pizza Ranch of Independence
Plush Salon
Precision Plumbing, Heating, and Air
Pries Enterprises
Puffett Chiropractic Clinic
Rasmussen Drainage Services
Doug and Janel Rathbun
Reiff Funeral Home & Crematory
Ridihalgh, Fuelling, Snitker, Weber, & Co. CPA
Roberts and Eddy PC
Angie and Jim Roth
Rowley Wrecker and Repair
Ryan Pharmacy Inc.
Rydell of Independence
S&K Collectibles
Troy Schaffer Scrap Metal
Signs & More
Jim and Mary Kay Sloan
Smith D&L Insurance
Sorg Insurance Agency
South Pole Barbershop and Salon
Roger Tempus
The Checkered Flag
The Crow Bar
The Lucky Buffet
The Ozone, Urbana
The Sanity Room
The Trendy Tulip
Three Elms Golf Course
Ellen Toomey
Twisted Energy
Mike and Laura Ungs
Blake and Catie Vander Molen
Verve Hair Salon & Spa
Vogel Crop Services LLC
Wapsi Realty, Heather Federspiel
Weichman Pig Co.
Webb Concrete Inc.
White Farms, Amy and Andy
White Funeral Home
Wieland & Sons Lumber Co.
Wilson Photography
Winthrop Veterinary Clinic
Wolfey’s Wapsi Outback
John Yoder, Permanent Roofing
Kyle and Sara Zieser
Richard and Peggy Zieser, RMZ Cattle Corp.
Paul and Becky Zieser