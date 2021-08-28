Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

INDEPENDENCE – The 11th annual Julie Jack Memorial Golf Tournament was held on Saturday, July 24, at Three Elms Golf Course. According to Mike Hosch, one of the individuals who works behind the scenes to make the event happen each year, “It was our biggest year yet in terms of hole sponsors.”

According to Hosch, there were 17 or so new hole sponsors this year – and money is still coming in.

If you have questions, or are interested in supporting this annual golf tournament, which is a scholarship fundraiser for area students, contact Mike and Carolyn Hosch at 319-521-2675, or Marvin and Marcie Hosch.

The tournament is held the fourth weekend in July each year.

Thank You

Those who put on the tournament, and the Jack family, wish to thank all of the hole sponsors and golfers who were part of the 2021 July Jack Memorial Golf Tournament. The continued support is what makes this event such a huge success, and makes the Julie Jack Scholarship possible.

Sponsors

Adams Family Furniture

Albert Auto 380

Albert Family Farms

Amanda’s Barber Shop

American Pattern & CNC

Arctic Seal of Jesup

Bank Iowa

Barber Shop D.W. 506

Dean and Lola Bargary

Beatty Family Farms

Beauty Buzz

Beyond the Mirror

Bill’s Pizza & Smokehouse

Randy and Debbie Blin

Janet Boddicker

Bottoms Up Bar & Grill

Boubin Automotive

Brown Bottle of Waterloo

Brown Lane Insurance

Buchanan County Health Center

Bulletin Journal

Kevin Bundy, Source One Logos

Burco Equipment

Gaylen Burco

Carson and Barron Farms

Curt and Carla Chorpening

Chuong Garden Restaurant

Cobblestone Cottage

Consolodated Energy

Counseling and Assessment Services

Doug Cue, Superior Cleaning

Cy & Charlie’s Inc.

Double A Armory LLC

Del Rio Mexican Restaurant

Denton Castings Co. Inc.

Andrew and Penny Donnelly

Keith and Danielle Donnelly

Doughy Joey’s Peetza Joynt, Cedar Falls

Dunlap Motors

DUPACO Credit Union

Gene and Deb Ehlers

Megan, Michael, and Jack Elsinger

Eschen’s Clothing

John Evers Agency

Fabulous Fridays

Dylan Fangman Custom Drilling

Greg Fangman Custom Hauling

Sheila Fangman

Ron and Polly Fank

Fareway Stores Inc.

Heather Federspiel, KW Legacy Group

First Street Deli

Steve Flaucher, BBQ 4U

Jeff Fruchtenicht, Investment Center

Fuelling Chiropractic

Fuller Farms, Justin and Jarod, Memphis, Mo.

Ray and Catherine Fuller

G & L Lawn Rangers

John and Nancy Gaul

Cathy Gilson

Rick and Rowanne Glawe

Dean and Pam Gissel

Goldsmith Painting

Hiawatha Care Center

Marianne Hickey

Willie Hickey

Vince Higgins

Hilltop Motors

Dean and Beth Hosch

Jim and Nancy Hosch

Hosch Farm South, Justin Hosch, Memphis, Mo.

Lyle and Margaret Hosch

Marv and Marcie Hosch

Mike and Carolyn Hosch

Wayne & Linda Hosch

Dewey and Heather Hupke

Iowa Engineered Processes Corp.

Innovative Ag Services

Independence Car Washes, Kevin Klotzbach

Independence City Street Department

Independence Plumbing, Heating, & Cooling

Independence Light, Power & Telecommunications

Dorothy Jack and Family

Joan Jamason

John Deery Motors

Kegler, Kegler, & Arend Dentistry

Family of Kevin Kiler

Klever Concrete Inc.

Kress Heating & Plumbing

F.J. Krob & Co.

Ben Lange, Swisher & Cohrt PLC

Larson Construction

Michael and Jane Leaven family

Joe and Cindy Leibold family

Mike and Julie Lenius

Lewiston Auto

Limerock Ranch

Mark’s Locker

Mary McGill

McElroys of Winthrop

McGraw’s Carpets

Anne McMillan, The Pampered Chef

Miller Quarry

Modern Woodmen, Tim O’Loughlin

Mr. Pete’s Mexican Grill

NAPA Auto Parts

N & N Trailer Sales Inc., Monticello

Norby Distributing

Northeast Iowa Fur Exchange

Nutrien Ag Solutions, Mark Miller

Office Towne Radio Shack

Ohl Real Estate & Insurance

Oleson Sod Company

Jason and Megan Orr, Orr Farms

Holli and Dustin Osvald

Pat’s Tavern, Rick Lotz

Peters and Longmuir PLC

Mark Plein

Pizza Ranch of Independence

Plush Salon

Precision Plumbing, Heating, and Air

Pries Enterprises

Puffett Chiropractic Clinic

Rasmussen Drainage Services

Doug and Janel Rathbun

Reiff Funeral Home & Crematory

Ridihalgh, Fuelling, Snitker, Weber, & Co. CPA

Roberts and Eddy PC

Angie and Jim Roth

Rowley Wrecker and Repair

Ryan Pharmacy Inc.

Rydell of Independence

S&K Collectibles

Troy Schaffer Scrap Metal

Signs & More

Jim and Mary Kay Sloan

Smith D&L Insurance

Sorg Insurance Agency

South Pole Barbershop and Salon

Roger Tempus

The Checkered Flag

The Crow Bar

The Lucky Buffet

The Ozone, Urbana

The Sanity Room

The Trendy Tulip

Three Elms Golf Course

Ellen Toomey

Twisted Energy

Mike and Laura Ungs

Blake and Catie Vander Molen

Verve Hair Salon & Spa

Vogel Crop Services LLC

Wapsi Realty, Heather Federspiel

Weichman Pig Co.

Webb Concrete Inc.

White Farms, Amy and Andy

White Funeral Home

Wieland & Sons Lumber Co.

Wilson Photography

Winthrop Veterinary Clinic

Wolfey’s Wapsi Outback

John Yoder, Permanent Roofing

Kyle and Sara Zieser

Richard and Peggy Zieser, RMZ Cattle Corp.

Paul and Becky Zieser

