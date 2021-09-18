INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Ladies Literary Club met on Thursday, September 8, at Bill’s Pizza and Smokehouse. The guest speaker was Lisa Kremer, executive director of the Buchanan County Economic Development Commission (BCEDC).
Lisa provided a very informative program regarding BCEDC. Members of the commission include the mayors of all cities in Buchanan County along with representatives from county industries, ag, tourism, and utilities.
The commission is an equal opportunity provider and employer with a mission statement “to foster a strong economic environment which supports our existing businesses, nurtures growth and new investment while attracting sustainable businesses and a quality labor force to our communities.”
The role of the organization is not only to attract or retain jobs, but more importantly to educate the communities it represents regarding the improvements necessary to be competitive and successful in today’s business economy. Currently, the biggest challenge for Buchanan County is the need for employees.
For more information regarding BCEDC, you can visit its website at www.GrowBuchanan.com.