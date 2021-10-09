INDEPENDENCE – Following its purpose of strengthening education, building community, and celebrating diversity by bringing the arts to a broad range of audiences in our schools and community, LACES recently made donations to local school art programs.
St. John School art instructor Brenda Liddle will use the $150 donation for print making supplies.
Allison Anderson, art instructor for East and West Elementary, will use her $300 donation to “purchase watercolor paper, books on art making, packages of Crayola Colors of the World colored pencils, and supplies to make more 3D projects.”
Independence Junior/Senior High School art instructor Chris Juhl plans to purchase leather tooling supplies and glaze for sculpting with her $300 donation.
LACES (Local Arts Comprehensive Educational Strategies) was founded in 1995 as a community-based group with a mission of “Promoting the Arts to Enrich Life.” As a 501c(3) nonprofit organization, LACES relies solely on donations from the community and volunteer support. They have set up a LACES Endowment Fund with the Buchanan County Community Foundation.
To learn more about this fund, contact the Community Foundation at 319-287-9106 or visit cfneia.org. To learn how you can get involved with LACES, contact Mary Kay Johnson (mkjohnson@indytel.com or 319-334-6310).