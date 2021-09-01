INDEPENDENCE – American Legion Auxiliary Unit 30 recently collected snacks and clothing to supplement Champ’s Cupboard and Closet.
Champ’s Cupboard and Closet were created during the 2015-16 school year to help meet the basic needs of students in the community. It was started at the high school by school counselor Shalon Frye and representatives from three area churches – Immanuel Lutheran Church, First United Methodist Church, and Our Redeemer Lutheran Church. The next year, the program was expanded to include East and West Elementary students.
While the closet offers clothing for students in need, the cupboard is stocked with basic personal care items (e.g., deodorant, body wash, shampoo and conditioner, feminine hygiene products, toothpaste, toothbrushes, brushes, combs, lice kits, etc.), school supplies (e.g., pens, loose-leaf paper, ear buds, calculator, folders, etc.), and emergency snacks (e.g., protein bars, granola bars, and juice boxes).
Students may contact any teacher or counselor to utilize the cupboard or closet. The items are free, and all recipients are kept confidential.
If you would like to donate items or tax-deductible funds to the Champs program, please contact Frye at sfrye@independence.k12.ia.us or 319-332-0706 at the junior/senior high school.