INDEPENDENCE – Boy Scout Troop 47 was recently recognized by Sheehan-Tidball American Legion Post 30 for service they provided during the past year.
According to Post Commander Bob Hocken, the scouts assisted with several programs and projects, including Memorial Day activities, memorials for Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith, and landscaping the Buchanan County Veteran’s Memorial at the courthouse.
Along with words of gratitude, the post presented a $250 check to Troop 47 Scout Master Mike Peyton.
Peyton reports the troop has 19 scouts with another eight anticipated to move up from Webelos next year. He also stated three scouts are eligible to work on an Eagle Scout project.