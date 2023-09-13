JESUP – A remembrance ceremony of the 22nd anniversary of the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks on America was held Monday in the South Gymnasium of Jesup Schools.
The program honored those who perished at the World Trade Center towers, the Pentagon, and aboard Flight 93 near Shanksville, Pennsylvania.
Buchanan County Honor Guard member James Masteller (Jesup Fire Department) emceed the ceremony.
The local program included:
- The Presentation of the Colors by the Buchanan County Honor Guard.
- The Jesup High School Band playing the National Anthem.
- A video of the timeline of the attacks and subsequent reactions from TV news reporting.
- 5-5-5-5 Bell Ringing ceremony by Buchanan County Honor Guard.
- A video of Alan Jackson’s song “Remember When.”
- Retiring the Colors by the Buchanan County Honor Guard.
The text of the 5-5-5-5 Bell Ringing ceremony included:
“The fire service is rich with ceremony, custom, and tradition. Our custom of rendering final honors has its origins in the fire department of the city of New York, where many years ago, long before the advent of radios or pagers, fire alarms and daily announcements were dispatched from central headquarters to outlying firehouses by a system of bell commands and telegraph.
“Each different type of alarm or announcement would have its own number and series of bell strikes. When a firefighter died in the line of duty or when some important official or personage died, headquarters would transmit five bell strikes, repeated in four series, with a slight pause between each series, followed by the announcement. This was done as long ago as 1865 in the New Your City Fire Department to inform the rank and file of the death of Abraham Lincoln.
“The custom has continued down to the present day and this form of rendering final honors to departed comrades.”
Reactions
Jason Sullivan, American History and American Government Teacher for 11th and 12th graders, said his students had a lot of fact-based questions about 9/11.
“They don’t have a strong emotional attachment to the event,” he said. “They have done a great job respecting the fact it impacted people’s lives dramatically, they just don’t have the before and after comparisons older people do. They did like the videos and the firefighters in uniform, they see those people daily in different ways and they liked seeing them in uniform and ceremony.”
Freshmen World Geography and Sophomore World History Teacher Miah Smith took time in her all classes to read a poem called “Alabanza: In Praise of Local 100” by Martín Espada.
“It is a moving poem describing what it may have been like for people working in the food industry on the 107th floor when the plane hit that day,” she said. “Many of the students already knew the timeline of that day, but they thought the program was important, and I think the processional of those in uniform made the videos more meaningful.”
Although it was difficult to hear the entire program in the gymnasium, Ms. Smith was very impressed with how respectful the students were throughout the program.”
“I think it exemplifies their knowledge of honoring the day,” she said, “and those who have served and continue to serve to protect our country and communities.”
The ceremony was livestreamed on the J-Hawks Sports Network Facebook page and YouTube channel.