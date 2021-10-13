Everyone is encouraged to walk more during the month of October for National Walking Month. The fall season in Iowa is the perfect time to step out and step up to better health!
Walking is an easy, low-impact exercise that can assist you in achieving higher levels of fitness and health. It is one of the body’s most natural forms of exercise, and doesn’t require any practice. It is also free! You can do it anywhere or anytime.
If you are a seasoned walker, be sure to switch up your routine. Not only will you get bored with the workout, but your body will also cease improving its fitness level. Options to vary your walk include adding hills or inclines, performing intervals in which you walk at slower and faster speeds for predetermined amounts of time, and increasing the length of time that you walk. Increasing the frequency, intensity, and length of your walks will help you get the most out of your “walk-tober” walks!
