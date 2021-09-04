BUCHANAN COUNTY – Cedar Rock State Park, 2611 Quasqueton Diagonal Boulevard, invites volunteers to help care for the park at a special clean-up event on Saturday, September 25. Dozens of parks across Iowa are hosting events for the fifth annual statewide Volunteer Day in Iowa state parks.
“Iowa state parks are important places many people enjoy for their natural beauty and outdoor fun,” said Kathryn Hund, park manager. “We know a lot of people want to help care for them, and this is a great opportunity to lend a hand.”
There will be two sessions at Cedar Rock – 10 to 11 a.m. and 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. – on Saturday, September 25. Please meet at the visitor center.
Park staff and volunteers will collect prairie grass and forb seeds from the existing Cedar Rock prairie areas. A brief plant identification discussion will begin each session. Collected seeds will be used at Cedar Rock State Park.
Please wear sturdy shoes, long pants, long sleeves, gloves, and a hat. Bring water if you wish. RSVP in advance at cedar_rock@dnr.iowa.gov or 319-934-3572.
More details will be posted at www.iowadnr.gov/volunteer.
Volunteers are encouraged to share their activities on social media with #iowastateparks.