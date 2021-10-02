INDEPENDENCE – In 1946, Mr. Bob Malek opened the doors to his new theater to give Independence movie-goers the best experience, boasting that the Malek was “Iowa’s Finest Theater.” Seventy-five years later, his art deco trophy still stands, and is undergoing a restoration process.
Join in celebrating the 75th anniversary of this historical monument. Bring your Malek memories, stories, and smiles to share and spend the day commemorating the Malek Theatre with a classic car photo shoot in front of the Malek Theatre on 2nd Avenue NE (aka Chatham) from 12 to 2 p.m.; a silent auction from 2 to 4 p.m. at Allerton Brewing Co. at 110 1st Street E; and then from 4 to 6 p.m. enjoy music by the Blue Tone Jazz Collective at The Crowbar, 205 2nd Street NE.
Help “Bring Back the Malek” to fulfill a new purpose as a live performance theatre venue.