INDEPENDENCE – The Malek Theatre Foundation, a 501©(3) non-profit organization, is planning a silent auction fundraiser for the afternoon of Saturday, October 23, and is seeking donations for the event.
Donations for the gift baskets may include merchandise, services, gift certificates, etc. Proceeds from the event will help pay for the restoration of the theatre. All proceeds and monetary donations will be deposited in the Malek Theatre Foundation’s bank account at BankIowa.
Any donations will be greatly appreciated, and contributions will be recognized in promotional materials, on the items displayed, and on social media and in local newspapers.
If you have any questions, call 818-665-5779 or email malektheatrefoundationchair@gmail.com (preferably prior to October 1). Or, donations may be mailed to the committee chairperson, Carrie Brown, 405 3rd Avenue NE, Independence, IA 50644. If you prefer to order a gift basket online, please ship it to this address.
The Malek Theatre Foundation was incorporated in February 2020 with a mission to restore the original art deco historical design and integrity of the building. Once restored, the vision is to operate it as a new entertainment venue – a live performance theatre showcasing musical talent, tribute bands, live stage plays, choral groups, and more.
The Malek Theatre opened its doors on October 29, 1946, and provided 50 years of first-class movie entertainment and community-based events. This year marks the theatre’s 75th anniversary. It still stands as a monument to happy memories in the community, though it has been closed for many years. The foundation hopes to create new memories there for generations to come.